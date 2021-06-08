Medical Electrodes Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 : Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical electrodes market size expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical electrodes market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Medical electrodes are electronic conductors used to transfer the energy of ionic currents into electric currents in the body. These currents can be amplified and studied for detecting several medical conditions. These electrodes allow non-invasive diagnosis by providing ideal electric contact between the patient and the apparatus. They consist of lead, a metal and an electrode conducting paste, and are generally easy to use, cost-effective and sterilizable. They quantify internal ionic currents which aid in the diagnosis of nervous, cardiac, ocular and muscular disorders. Some of the conditions that can be treated with the help of these electrodes include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, tinnitus, Raynaud’s disease, gout, fibromyalgia and sinusitis.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Medical Electrodes Market Trends:

Increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors that is contributing to the market growth. The elderly generation is more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and neurological disorders, which are expected to escalate the requirement for early diagnosis, thereby impelling the sales of medical electrodes across the globe. Moreover, on account of changing lifestyles, busy schedules and shifting dietary patterns, there is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and CVDs. Significant investments by both the governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and increase the adoption of modern technologies as well as electronic medical devices have also created a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the National Health Mission: Free Diagnostics Service Initiative, provides a set of free diagnostic services at its primary healthcare facilities. The initiative also aims to reduce high out of pocket diagnostic expenditure incurred by patients. Such efforts are expected to provide a boost to the widespread sales of medical electrodes. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) and the application of these electrodes in minimally invasive (MI) surgeries, are also driving the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Medtronic PLC

CONMED

3M Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ambu A/S

Dymedix Diagnostics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Cognionics Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

R. Bard Inc.

Rhythmlink International company

NeuroSky

GE Healthcare

Market Breakup by Electrode Type:

Diagnostic Electrodes Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electrodes Electromyogram (EMG) Electrodes Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electrodes Electronystagmogram (ENG) Electrodes Neonatal Electrodes Fetal Scalp Electrodes Others

Therapeutic Electrodes Defibrillator Electrodes Electrosurgical Electrodes Pacemaker Electrodes Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Electrodes Others



Market Breakup by Usability:

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

Market Breakup by Technology:

Wet Electrodes

Dry Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Market Breakup by Application:

Cardiology

Neurophysiology

Sleep Disorders

Intraoperative Monitoring

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Medical Research Institutions

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa,

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

