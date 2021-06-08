Global Indoor Farming Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC expects the global indoor farming market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Indoor farming is one of the modern agriculture method for growing crops in a protected environment. The market is increasing due to the rising population across the globe with a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Due to the dwindling vacancy of arable land and water for conventional agriculture, there is a surging demand of indoor farming as it is feasibly located closer to the end consumption.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global scarcity of land for farming is one of the primary factors catalyzing the market for indoor farming. Explosive population and rising urbanization have directed the farmers to open indoor facilities closer to urban areas for creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. Moreover, the increasing instances of natural calamities across the globe have raised concerns over food security, thereby augmenting the adoption of indoor agriculture to the affected nations. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced technology in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices in every cultivation aspect has further propelled the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of indoor farming techniques for producing organic fruits and vegetables will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AeroFarms Agricool Agrilution Systems GmbH AutoGrow Systems Ltd. Bowery Farming Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.). Freight Farms FreshBox Farms Garden Fresh Farms Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. Logiqs B.V. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. SananBio Sky Greens SPREAD Co., Ltd. Urban Crop Solutions Voeks Inc.

Breakup by Facility Type:

Greenhouse Indoor Vertical Farms Container Farms Indoor Deep Water Culture Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs

Lettuce Spinach Kale Tomato Herbs Bell and Chilli Peppers Strawberry Cucumber Others

Flowers and Ornamentals

Annuals Perennials Ornamentals Others

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Structure LED Lights HVAC Climate Control System Irrigation Systems Others

Software

Web-based Cloud-based

Breakup by Growing System:

Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics Soil-based Hybrid

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

