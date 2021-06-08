Aircraft De-Icing Market Research Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global aircraft de-icing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aircraft de-icing stands for the process of removing snow, ice, and frost from the surface of the aircraft. This process uses de-icing agents that are produced by mixing ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids with water, corrosion inhibitors, dyes, wetting agents, etc. These chemicals form a thin layer on the surface of aircraft, which also prevents the ice formation prior to the take-off. De-icing agents are used for decontaminating aircraft and are available in type I, II, III, and IV variants. These agents are mostly applied to the blades, engine inlets, control surfaces, wings, propellers, landing gears, and sensors of the aircraft.

Market Trends

The expanding aviation industry, coupled with the increasing focus on comfortable landing and take-off operations during air travel, is propelling the demand for aircraft de-icing. The growing number of commercial flights, cargos, private jets, military aircraft, etc., is also catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising investments by aircraft operators in the improvement of ground handling equipment are further propelling the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the introduction of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation, and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

General Atomic Technologies

Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

Kilfrost Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tronair Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)

Vestergaard Company A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of fluid type, application, equipment and geography.

Breakup by Fluid Type:

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Breakup by Application:

Military

Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:

De-Icing Trucks

Sweepers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

