India Tea Market Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the India tea market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tea refers to a hot beverage that is primarily prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the tea plant. Some of the common product variants include green tea, black tea, oolong tea, etc. Tea acts as a rich source of antioxidants that help in reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke, maintaining bone health, boosting immunity, aiding weight loss, enhancing digestion, etc. India represents one of the largest producers and consumers of tea across the globe, which is currently driving the market growth.

Market Trends

The wide availability and cost-effectiveness of tea have made it one of the most popular beverages across all the socio-economic consumer groups in the country. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards premium and high-quality product variants is also propelling the market growth in India. Moreover, the rising popularity of numerous ready-to-make tea products, such as tea bags, iced tea powders, bottled and canned iced tea, milk tea powders, etc., is further catalyzing the market. In India, the high prevalence of numerous lifestyle disorders, along with the increasing consumer health consciousness, is augmenting the demand for healthier product variants, including green tea and black tea. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for tea in India over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.

Duncans Industries Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Pataka Group of Companies

Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Loose Tea

Paper Boards

Aluminium Tin

Tea Bags

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

