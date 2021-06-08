Global School Furniture Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4.97 Billion in 2020. School furniture plays a vital role in a classroom as it is designed to provide comfort to students. A well-built set of desk and chair helps students to work with their full potential as well as concentration. School furniture has evolved over the years in terms of aesthetics, functionality, comfort, and raw materials. Uncomfortable furniture can cause adverse effects on the wellness of both the teachers and children. Hence, portable furniture with foldable tables and chairs has been introduced and is now being incorporated in several schools.

Market Trends:

There has been a rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture from the educational sector to avoid discomfort to the students, which has provided a thrust to the market growth. In addition to this, smart desks have been introduced with multi-functional applications that are being incorporated in laboratories, libraries, and classrooms to offer a comfortable and convenient environment for work. Moreover, there has been a rise in the number of K-12 schools across the world due to the growing awareness regarding the importance of education, which has led to a greater demand for school furniture. Furthermore, school furniture was earlier made of wood, plastic or metal. Manufacturers are now focusing on developing furniture with more stable, sustainable, and durable materials like engineered wood, molded tables, and high-pressure laminates, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Owing to the aforementioned factors, IMARC Group expects the global school furniture market to grow moderately during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, desks and chairs represent the leading product type. Other segments are storage, lab equipment, and others.

Based on the material, the market has been divided into metal-based, wood-based, plastic-based, and others. Among these, wood-based school furniture exhibits a clear dominance in the market, holding the largest market share.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major regions are Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Smith System Manufacturing Company, Steelcase, Inc., and Knoll, Inc.

