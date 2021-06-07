Radiotherapy Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy.
The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Radiotherapy market.
Radiotherapy Market Key players are: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.
The Radiotherapy market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.
Graphic Analysis Is based on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Objectives of the Study:
The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Radiotherapy market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- External Beam Radiotherapy Product
- Linear Accelerators (LINAC)
- Conventional LINAC
- Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC
- CyberKnife
- Gamma Knife
- TomoTherapy
- Particle Therapy Systems
- Cyclotrons
- Synchrotrons
- Synchrocyclotrons
- Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units
- Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products
- Seeds
- Applicators
- Afterloaders
- Electronic Brachytherapy Products
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Iobenguane-131
- Samarium-153
- Rhenium-186
- Yttrium-90
- Radium-223
- Phosphorous-32
- Radio-Labelled Antibodies
- Linear Accelerators (LINAC)
Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- External Beam Radiotherapy
- Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)
- TomoTherapy
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
- Stereotactic Therapy
- 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)
- Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)
- Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy
- Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
- High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Intravenous Radiotherapy
- Oral Radiotherapy
- Instillation Radiotherapy
Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Spine Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Pediatric Cancer
- Gynecological Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Penile Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Independent Radiotherapy Centers
Additional Insights:
- The Radiotherapy Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.
- The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.
- It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.
- Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.
