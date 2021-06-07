Radiotherapy Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy.

The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Radiotherapy market.

Interested in this report, Get a Free Pdf Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/49

Radiotherapy Market Key players are: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

The Radiotherapy market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Graphic Analysis Is based on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Radiotherapy market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product Linear Accelerators (LINAC) Conventional LINAC Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC CyberKnife Gamma Knife TomoTherapy Particle Therapy Systems Cyclotrons Synchrotrons Synchrocyclotrons Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products Seeds Applicators Afterloaders Electronic Brachytherapy Products Systemic Radiotherapy Iobenguane-131 Samarium-153 Rhenium-186 Yttrium-90 Radium-223 Phosphorous-32 Radio-Labelled Antibodies



Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) TomoTherapy Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT) Stereotactic Therapy 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT) Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy Intravenous Radiotherapy Oral Radiotherapy Instillation Radiotherapy



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Additional Insights:

The Radiotherapy Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiotherapy-market

Related Report:

Biologics Market By Source, By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Hormones/Proteins, Cellular-Based Biologics, Gene-Based Biologics), By Application (Cancer, Infectious, Immunological, Cardiovascular, Haematological Diseases), Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Autonomous Vehicle Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), By Application (Civil, Robo taxi, Ride hail and share, Self-driving Bus and Truck) and By Fuel Type (ICE, HEV, BEV) Forecasts to 2027.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs