Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market size Register Unwavering Growth during 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Definition

The process of combining together flexible packaging weds (two or more) with the use of a bonding agent is called laminating. Aluminum foils, papers, and/or films comprises of the substrate that make up the webs. Generally, an adhesive is coated to the substrate web which is less absorbent. This is followed by pressuring the second web against the first one in order to produce duplex or laminate. In accordance to the bonding agent, laminating machineries are classified into solventless lamination, wax lamination, dry lamination and wet lamination.

Market Drivers

The convenience associated with the utilization of lamination adhesives for flexible packaging is providing the initial impetus to this market. Adhesive lamination comprises of properties including electrical insulation, thermoforming capability, optical clarity, flame resistance, heat resistance and flame resistance. Further, they are damage resistance, easy to handle and damage resistance which is driving the growth of this market.

In recent times, industrial sector and manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting flexible packaging solutions owing to its positive benefits which is fueling the growth of this market.

The flourishing food and beverage sector is accelerating the growth of this market. Further, the rising consumption of packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals coupled with the development of online food delivery partners are propelling the growth of this market.

Lamination adhesives are significantly deployed in the pharmaceutical and health care industry as a bonding agent of aluminum, plastics and paper. Given the upsurge in population and its consequent growth in the geriatric population, the market growth is bolstered. Flexible packaging is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to provide packaging solutions to medical devices, pouches and tablets which is augmenting the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations of the government for the implementations of sustainable projects and soaring awareness among the consumers with regard to environmental concerns are impeding the growth of this market.

The premium price of lamination adhesives is hindering this market. Such immoderate prices of the product arise due to two reasons. First, skyrocketing oil prices has adversely affected to production process of lamination adhesives. Secondly, the volatile prices of the raw materials are averse to the lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market.

Further, the production process of lamination adhesives is time-consuming and energy-intensive which is threatening the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The advancement of innovative packaging solutions complementary to the development of ecofriendly and green and disposable packaging solutions is opening up new avenues for this market.

The craze for solvent-less adhesives is on a rise among its end users which is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

Finally, the structural development in the pharmaceutical industry and thriving food and beverage sector is expected to widen the applicable areas of this market.

The surging initiatives of the governments of different nations and surge in direct portfolio investment is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to this market.

Trends

Asia Pacific dominates the market for lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its domination and emerge as the fastest growing region. The reason behind such progress can be traced back to the development and progress of the end users of this market in this region, soaring investment to improve manufacturing capabilities in the automotive sector, pharmaceutical industry and the consumer goods industry and the presence of cheap resources including human resources in this region. Europe is also expected to register significant growth owing to the increasing health awareness among the consumers which is thus developing the food and beverage sector.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on resin type, technology type, end use and country.

By Resin Type the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Polyurethane

q Acrylic

q Others

By Technology Type the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Water-based

q Solvent-based

q Others

By End Use the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Industrial

q Automotive and Transportation

q Packaging

q Others

By country/region, the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q COIM Group

q Uflex Limited

q Henkel

q The Dow Chemical Company

q 3M Company

q H.B. Fuller Company

q Arkema Group

q Chemline India Ltd

q Ashland Inc

q DIC Corporation

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

COIM Group

In February 2019, COIM Group and Nordmeccanica collaborated with the aim of developing a brand-new adhesive technology. This technology was expected to assists in large-scale production of superior quality lamination adhesives for high barrier structures.

Uflex LImited

In April 2018, a 2K solvent PU laminating adhesive was launched by Uflex Limited. This product was launched under the FLEXBON brand name basically for food packaging solutions.

Henkel

In June 2019, Loctite Liofol LA 2798 was launched by Henkel with the aim of providing high-performing packaging solutions and diversify product portfolio.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

