Drag Reducers Market size Witness Increase in Revenues size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Drag Reducers Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Drag Reducers Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Drag Reducers Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Drag Reducers Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Drag Reducers Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Drag reducers also called drag reducing agents (DRA) are high molecular weight substances which are used to lessen the frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in pipeline and conduit, increasing the capacity and efficiency of flow through pipeline.

Drag reducers are extensively used in oil & gas industry to surge the pipeline throughout and decreases the delayed time for tanker loading/offloading, and aids in energy saving. Drag reducers finds application in Oil & gas industry, chemical transportation, agriculture and others.

Surge in new oil & gas projects and installation of new pipelines coupled with consideration of using DRA during the design stage to minimize the investment, reduce operating cost and enhance the pipelines safety.

Growing investment in renewable energy sources and stringent regulations on carbon footprints is expected to negatively impact the oil & gas industry, eventually working as a major challenge to Drag reducers players

Ø According to International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy capacity is expected to grow by 50% during 2019 and 2024, led by solar PV. Solar PV alone accounts for about 60% of the forecasted growth

Also, market entry for small manufacturers and suppliers is easy in the drag reducers market, owing to the fact that there is a lot of scope for the manufacturers to differentiate their offerings through introduction of novel and technologically advanced products. Companies are leveraging new technologies to provide advanced and latest generation products, for instance nano-fluids with highest efficacy

Ø In 2019, Transneft opened new drag reducers manufacturing unit at Alabuga Special Economic Zone (the Republic of Tatarstan). The project was implemented jointly by Nika PetroTech and Transneft Kama Region with a vision to reduce the operating and capital cost with the help of DRAs

Ø In 2017, Optum Energy Solutions established its manufacturing facility at Chickasha, Okla. The company offers Flow Optimizer, a water-based DRA technology with ultra-high molecular weight hydrocarbon polymer as active ingredient developed for wide application in crude oil pipelines.

Increasing environmental concerns of conventional oil-based polymers and surge in research and development activities to develop bio-based polymers (biopolymers) is expected to offer lucrative opportunity to Drag Reducers Market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Drag Reducers Market encompasses market segments based on product type, end use, application and country.

By Product Type the global Drag Reducers Market has been divided into:

Polymer

Surfactant

Suspension/ Suspended Solids

By Application the global Drag Reducers Market has been divided into:

Crude Oil

Multi-phase Liquid

Refined Products

Heavy, Asphaltic Crude

Water Transportation

By End-use the global Drag Reducers Market has been divided into:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power & Energy

Agriculture

Others

By country/region, the global Drag Reducers Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Baker Hughes

Flowchem

Innospec

Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc

NuGenTec

Oil Flux Americas

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Drag Reducers Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

