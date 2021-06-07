Friction Modifier Additives Market Expansion Projected size Gain an Uptick during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Friction Modifier Additives Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Friction Modifier Additives Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Friction Modifier Additives Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Friction Modifier Additives Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Friction Modifier Additives Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The lubricant industry is facing significant challenge to produce additives that function optimally under long operating periods along with improved vehicular fuel economy. One of the ways to address fuel economy is to reduce engine oil viscosity. Friction modifiers are expected to play a significant role in HDDEOs as mixed lubrication regimes are a dominant mode of operation in modern heavy duty diesel engines.

Organic friction modifiers (OFMs) additives are mostly preferred in the lubrication of automotive engines. OFMs and zinc dialkyldithiophosphates (ZDDPs) antiwear additives react competitively on rubbing ferrous substrates in a tribological contact. By carefully understanding the chemistry of OFMs, formulators of additives can achieve application-specific lubricants that form ZDDP antiwear films of optimum thickness and friction, hence delivering end users required optimized lubricity, durability and environmental acceptability of the formulation.

Automotive industry is experiencing rapid advancements in engine hardware technology along with new additive formulations in order to meet new standards for fuel economy and emissions reduction, driven by new legislative standards around the world. More energy is required to move a thicker, higher viscosity lubricant additive throughout an engine as compared to a thinner lubricant additive. Hence, by conserving that energy, ultra-low viscosity friction modifier lubricant additives can help improve fuel economy.

The purpose of lubricant additives is to reduce friction between the two surfaces. In some cases, such as with worm gears, clutch engagements or during gear change in a transmission, conventional base oils, extreme pressure or anti-wear additives are often too chemically aggressive and fail to provide enough lubricity. In such situations, friction modifiers are required to increase oil lubricity and smoothen transition from one gear to another. Friction modifiers additives used in these equipment are not only meant to increase or decrease friction but also to smoothen transition from a dynamic condition to a static condition.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Friction Modifier Additives Market encompasses market segments based on application and country.

By Application the global Friction Modifier Additives Market has been divided into:

Automotive

Industrial

Aviation

Power Generation

Rail

By country/region, the global Friction Modifier Additives Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Chemtura Corporation

Afton Chemicals Corporation

Multisol (Brenntag Holding GmbH)

Wynn’s (Illinois Tools Works, Inc.)

Archoil

Whitmore (CSW Industrials)

International Lubricants, Inc.

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Friction Modifier Additives Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Friction Modifier Additives Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Friction Modifier Additives Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Friction Modifier Additives caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Friction Modifier Additives Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

