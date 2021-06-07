Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market Estimated size Record Highest CAGR size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Bulk Continuous Filament (BCF) Yarn is the long continuous strand of fiber that find application in making carpets. They are made from straight filaments which are smooth and slippery to the touch. They are used to produce a wide range of woven and knitted fabrics for various textiles and clothing industries.

Continuous filament yarns (or filament yarns) are man-made. They can be sourced from both natural polymers such as paper pulp to produce viscose, rayon, etc., and from synthetic polymers such as polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, etc. A filament yarn can be either monofilament or multifilament. Various texturing methods were introduced commercially to the yarn manufacturing industry such as Edge Crimping, False Twist Texturing, Air Jet Texturing, etc. Most significant processes are False Twist Texturing and Air Jet Texturing.

Continuous filaments are invariably used as a multi-strand and termed a multifilament yarn. Continuous filament yarns do not need twist to transmit stress from one fiber to another. Most high performance fibers are produced by extrusion and drawing, resulting in continuous filaments and subsequently continuous filament yarns. Continuous filament yarns produce materials with higher stiffness and strength. They lack the bulk, comfort and tangible hand of yarns spun from staple fibers. In this market, nylon, polyester, and polypropylene are used for manufacturing of bulk continuous filament yarn for various applications. Polyester will remain the largest polymer and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low price, durability, and stain resistance properties.

Bulk continuous filament yarn market is expected to grow with the opportunities in residential, non-residential construction, and transportation industries.

Development of new products based on bio based bulk continuous filament yarn and pollution free BCF yarn is expected to create lucrative market opportunities

Now-a-days, Interest of people is inclining towards home decoration which can anticipate the growth of the market

Ø The global home decor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.6% from by 2025

Ø Due to increase in household and commercial spending, carpet & rugs market expected to give promising opportunity to the bulk continuous filament yarn market

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market encompasses market segments based on type, end use, application and country.

By Polymer type the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market has been divided into:

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others

By application the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market has been divided into:

Carpet & Rugs

Mats

Others

By end-use the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market has been divided into:

Residential

Non-Residential

Others

By country/region, the global Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Aquafil

Toray

Al Abdullatif Industrial

Universal Fibers

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Pharr Fibers and Yarns

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

