Cyclopentane Market size Garner Brimming Revenues size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Cyclopentane Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Cyclopentane Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Cyclopentane Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Cyclopentane Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Cyclopentane Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Cyclopentane is categorized under hydrocarbon group and belongs to the class of cycloalkanes. It consists of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It is a highly flammable hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10.It is colorless in nature and has a similar odor as petrol. Its melting point is ?94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C. It is formed by cracking cyclohexane in the presence of alumina at a high temperature and pressure. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent in the manufacture of polyurethane insulating foam.

Development in the refrigerant and construction industries will influence the cyclopropane market positively

Ø Cyclopentane is preferred over other chemical as it is environment friendly and increases its utility in many domestic appliances such as refrigerators and freezer

Increasing awareness about the impact of greenhouse gases and changing regulatory landscape anticipate the growth of the market.

Restrictions on use of CFCs, HFCs, and HCFCs with HC by the government regulations have instigated the end-users to look for alternatives which can open numerous market opportunities for the cyclopentane market

Cyclopentane finds application as an insulating material in the construction industries.

Ø The global construction market has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% since 2015. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021.

Increasing awareness among people to stay fit anticipate the growth of the market.

Ø Cyclopentane is used as a blowing specialist in protected holders and sippers. Sippers are widely being used by sportsperson and gym-going population

Demand for residential and commercial refrigerators is projected to act as an opportunity for the market. It is being used as the foaming agent in refrigerators. Growing urbanization and disposable income of population across the globe is expected to increase the consumption of advanced consumer electronics, supporting the growth of cyclopentane market

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

The outbreak of Covid-19 has negatively affected the consumer electronic market and construction industry

High capital investment required for the establishment of manufacturing unit is expected to serve as a challenge for the market

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Cyclopentane Market encompasses market segments based on Function, Application and country.

By Function the global Cyclopentane Market has been divided into:

Blowing agent & refrigerant

Solvent & reagent

Others

By Application the global Cyclopentane Market has been divided into:

Residential refrigerators

Commercial refrigerators

Insulated containers and sippers

Insulating construction materials

Electrical & electronics

Personal care products

Fuel & fuel additives

Others

By country/region, the global Cyclopentane Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

HCS Group

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

DYMATIC Chemicals Inc.

INEOS

EQX Material

Trecora Resources

Hunan precision equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd

OCI Company Ltd

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Maruzen Petrochemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

YEOCHUN NCC Co., Ltd

EnC Global

South Hampton Resources

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd

Others

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Cyclopentane Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

