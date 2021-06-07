Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Expansion size be Persistent during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global electrically conductive adhesives market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international electrically conductive adhesives market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global electrically conductive adhesives market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global electrically conductive adhesives market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global electrically conductive adhesives market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Electrically conductive adhesives are adhesives which finds application in joining electrical and electronics components to maintain the electrical conductivity in the circuit. These adhesives are good conductor of electricity and helps in completing the circuit when applied on the electrical and electronics circuit. There are different chemistries such as silicone, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and others which are being used to develop these adhesives.

Electrically conductive adhesives find application in various industries including consumer electronics, automotive, biosciences, military & commercial aircraft and others. Electrically conductive adhesives are considered as a good alternative to the soldering process in production of electrical components.

Growth of electrically conductive adhesives market is being propelled by rapid growth of various end-use industries worldwide

Ø Automobile production in BRIC countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% to 9% over the forecast period

Ø Global consumer electronics industry is expected to grow about 6% over the forecast period

Ø The aforementioned factors are cumulatively expected to surge demand for electrically conductive adhesives during the forecast period

Growing adoption of solar panels across the globe as a renewable energy source is expected to propel the consumption of these adhesives.

Ø According to International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy capacity is expected to grow by 50% during 2019 and 2024, led by solar PV. Solar PV alone accounts for about 60% of the forecasted growth

Rapid urbanization is also fuelling up the consumption of advanced electronics and electrical equipment promoting the growth of electrically conductive adhesives market. These adhesives find application in LED/OLEDs, Touch Panel Screens, mobiles, laptops and others

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

Growing application of electrically conductive adhesives in advanced electronics system such as aerospace systems is expected to create a new platform of opportunity over the forecast period

Negative environmental effect of incorrect disposal of electrical and electronics parts and also stringent government regulations to them is expected to hamper the growth of the industry adversely affecting the electrically conductive adhesives market

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global electrically conductive adhesives market encompasses market segments based on chemistry, filter material, type, industry and country.

By Chemistry the global electrically conductive adhesives market has been divided into:

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

By Filler material the global electrically conductive adhesives market has been divided into:

Silver Fillers

Copper Fillers

Carbon Fillers

Others

By Type the global electrically conductive adhesives market has been divided into:

Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

By Industry the global electrically conductive adhesives market has been divided into:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Biosciences

Others

By country/region, the global electrically conductive adhesives market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

The 3M Company

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Masterbond

H.B. Fuller

Aremco Products, Inc.

DOW Corning

Coatex Industries

Bacon Adhesives

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Permatex and Kemtron Ltd.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as electrically conductive adhesives market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the electrically conductive adhesives market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world electrically conductive adhesives market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for electrically conductive adhesives caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for electrically conductive adhesives market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

