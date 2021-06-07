Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market size Reap Excessive Revenues size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Polyurea elastomer is the polymer formed on the reaction of an isocyanate with polyamine at high temperature to initiate prompt polymerization. Polyurea elastomer has high capacity to deform and recover. It displays extreme toughness that resist the tear and abrasion.

Polyurea spray coatings technology is one of the new developments of the last twenty years in the polyurethanes coatings industry. Property to overcome the high tensile strength, high temperature limit and high abrasion resistance has made the place in the coating industry. It is highly acceptable in the machines used for coating application. By their elastic property, they recover the cracks in concrete, plastic and metal and meant to fix the wide variety of surfaces. Spray Polyurea Elastomer is highly used in Building waterproofing, Industrial anti-corrosion, Wear-resistant lining. The growing use in different end-use industries is estimated to boost the spray polyurea elastomers market in the coming years.

The demand for environmental-friendly coating systems in corrosion protection in the mining and construction sector is expected to boost the spray polyurea elastomer market

Low cost of manufacturing and ease of use of spray coatings is expected to create opportunistic platform for polyurea spray coatings in automotive and construction industry over the forecast period

Surge in waterproofing, erosion protection, and concrete surface protection have augmented their adoption in the construction sector.

Ø The global construction market has augmented at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% since 2015. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021

Ø Growing urbanization is also expected to promote the consumption of Polyurea spray coatings. As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

Polyurea elastomer manufacturers are putting constant efforts to launch improved products which can be expected to give the exciting growth to the market

Ø In 2018, Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI) announced new Elastomeric Bridging Polyurea, AQUASEAL™ Hi Rise X3 AP for high pressure spray equipment

Ø Versaflex, a major manufacturer invested huge in R&D to produce more effective and cost-effective Polyurea Elastomers, promoting the market growth

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market encompasses market segments based on application, product type, raw material and country.

By Application, the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market has been divided into:

Roof coatings

Floor coatings

Secondary containment

Bed-linings

Wastewater treatments

Others

By Product type, the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market has been divided into:

Pure polyurea

Hybrid polyurea

By Raw material, the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market has been divided into:

Aromatic isocyanate

Aliphatic isocyanate

By country/region, the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Huntsman Corporation

Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI)

BASF

United Coatings

Sherwin Williams

SIKA AG

AXALTA Coating Systems

Versaflex Incorporated

Bayer

Nukote Coating Systems

Rhino Linings

Others

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

