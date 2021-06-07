Nanocoating Market size Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Nanocoating market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Nanocoating market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Nanocoating market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Nanocoating market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Nanocoating market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Nanocoating are manufactured by compressing the materials at molecular level to produce a denser product. Nanocoating products are measured at nano-scale and preferred over traditional products due to non-volatile nature. Nanocoating offers properties such as scratch resistant, lower maintenance, anti-corrosion and better cosmetic qualities.

Nanocoating finds application in various industries such as automotive, electronics, water treatment equipment, military & defense, food and packaging and others owing to its superior properties. Nanocoating are being used to protect the surface of products from environmental conditions such as moisture, ultraviolet rays, acid rain, corrosion, etc.

q Growth of Nanocoating market is being driven by rapid growth of various industries globally

Ø Automobile production in BRIC countries is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% to 9% over the forecast period

Ø Construction industry is forecasted to register high growth, particularly in developing regions of the world. The global construction output is estimated to increase at CAGR of 5% to 7% over the forecast period.

q Surge in adoption of nanocoating in food and healthcare industry to offer an antibacterial protection to furniture and appliances surfaces areas. It helps in keeping customers, patients and workers safe from health threats

q Volatility in pricing of raw materials used in nanocoating production is expected to restrain the market over the forecast period

q Growing research and development activities to develop products with more advanced features in nanocoating market is expected to create new opportunities for adoption

Ø In 2016, Tesla NanoCoatings, a pioneer in nanocoating launched 2×1 Wet Edge™ technology which reduced the overall installation costs by 30 percent and offers extraordinary corrosion protection

Ø In 2019, Akzonobel reported that company is working on hi-tech nanocoating based Synthesystem technology which uses light energy to spread the paint itself over a surface. The product is specially designed for external use of structures making the maintenance work easier and safer

q Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income of the population globally is creating lucrative opportunities for hit-tech technologies for ease of living and better cosmetic qualities. Nanocoating offers anti-corrosive, self-cleaning, anti-microbial and other properties coupled with low maintenance to the surface of structures and products

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

Ø As per the report of United Nation, Asia & Africa is expected to register highest growth in urbanization by 2050, supporting the growth of nanocoating market in the region

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Nanocoating market encompasses market segments based on type, substrate, application and country.

By Type the global Nanocoating market has been divided into:

Anti-Fingerprint

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Fouling

Self-Cleaning and Easy-to-Clean

Others

By Substrate the global Nanocoating market has been divided into:

Metal

Plastics

Glass

Others

By Application the global Nanocoating market has been divided into:

Healthcare

Food & Packaging

Marine Industry

Water Treatment Equipment

Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Energy

Others

By country/region, the global Nanocoating market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Bio-Gate AG

Buhler PARTEC GmbH

Nanogate AG

P2i Ltd.

Nanofilm Ltd.

Inframat Corporation

Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings

EIKOS Inc.

Telsa Nanocoatings Inc.

Nano-Care AG

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Nanocoating market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

