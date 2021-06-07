BOPET film Market Projected size Gain Significant Value size size- 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global BOPET film market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international BOPET film market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global BOPET film market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global BOPET film market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global BOPET film market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

BOPET (Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate) is polyester film produced using polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and being used by various applications such as packaging, electrical insulation, imaging and others. BOPET offers properties dimensional stability, reflectivity, high tensile strength, electrical insulation and others.

q Growing industrialization is a major key factor propelling the demand for BOPET films across the globe as it offers safety, cosmetic qualities and other properties to the product

q Surge in demand for flexible packaging across the industries is expected to boost the demand for BOPET

Ø As per Flexible Packaging Association, global packaging industry is expected to grow at CAGR of about 13% over period of 2017-2022

Ø Flexible packaging accounts for about 40% of the total packaging industry. Flexible packaging finds lucrative demand from food & beverages, beauty & personal care, home care and several other industries

Ø The aforementioned factors are cumulatively expected to surge demand for BOPET during the forecast period

q Rapidly growing demand from electrical and electronics sector is also expected to offer avenues for growth. BOPET is being used in production of photovoltaic (PV) cells and high-end display screens (OLED). Increasing global warming issue and greenhouse gases globally is leading to adoption of stringent rules and regulation over fossil fuels and promotes renewable energy sources for energy generation

Ø According to International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy capacity is expected to grow by 50% during 2019 and 2024, led by solar PV. As per statistics, Solar PV alone accounts for about 60% of the forecasted growth

q Recycling and sustainability issues is a major challenge faced by BOPET films market. Polyolefin films is a potential substitute of BOPET films and is expected to present furious competition in forecast years

q Companies in BOPET films market are opting various strategies such as new product development, merger & acquisitions, etc to maintain and increase their market share in highly competitive market.

Ø In 2020, Terphane announced new product line of matte and “velvety-touch” BOPET film for packaging industry. The product launch is expected to help the company to acquire new customers from food and beverages industry

Ø In 2018, Flex Films, an arm of Uflex received United States (US) patent for their categories of Formable Films which includes BOPET layers used in Alu Alu blister packaging. The BOPET film allow the customer to use different inks for printing with ease

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global BOPET film market encompasses market segments based on function, thickness, industry and country.

By function the global BOPET film market has been divided into:

Barrier

Safety

Decorative

Microporous

Others

By Thickness the global BOPET film market has been divided into:

Thick

Thin

By Industry the global BOPET film market has been divided into:

Packaging

Industrial

Electrical and Electronics

Magnetic Media

Imaging

By country/region, the global BOPET film market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Toray industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

Dupont-Teijin Films

SKC Films

Ester industries Ltd.

Jindal polyfilms Ltd

Uflex Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation Limited

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as BOPET film market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the BOPET film market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world BOPET film market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for BOPET film caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for BOPET film market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

