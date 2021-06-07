Industrial Silica Sand Market size Discern Magnified Growth during size- 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Industrial Silica Sand Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Industrial Silica Sand Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Industrial Silica Sand Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Industrial Silica Sand Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Industrial Silica Sand Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Silica (SiO2) is a chemical compound consisting of two Oxygen(O) and one Silicon (Si). Industrial Silica Sands refer to high purity silica suited for industrial applications having ideal composition and texture. It is mostly found in crystalline form. It poses high melting point, chemically inert contributing to the strength of the bonds between the atoms. Due to its resistance property against heat and chemicals, it finds various applications in the glass manufacturing, hydraulic fracturing, construction industry and others. Besides this, it is also used to maintain greens, suitable for bunkers and greens on synthetic sports fields and golf courses and fairways. It is widely being used in glass making, paving roads, industrial casting, hydraulic fracturing or fracking. It contributes as a major raw material of glass formulation, used to produce flat glass for building, container glass for foods and beverages etc.

q Surge in oil and gas industry across the globe could see impelling growth over the forecast years. Sodium silicate finds application as drilling fluids and stabilizing bore wells in oil and gas industry

q Growing demand for fiber glass from the automotive and construction industries anticipate the growth of the market. Growth in construction activities globally and increasing urbanization is expected to boost the demand for industrial silica

Ø The global construction output is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 5% to 7% over the forecast period. Construction industry is expected to note a high growth, particularly in developing regions of the world.

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

q Increase in population and sky-high income level escalate the demand for automobiles, exhibiting the growth of the market

q Due to increased shale gas and shale oil production, hydraulic fracking operation are expected to serve as a market opportunity.

q Market growth is expected to be face challenge by the high cost of product, high investments and cost associated to transportation

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Industrial Silica Sand Market encompasses market segments based on particle size, type, application, end use industry and country.

By Particle size the global Industrial Silica Sand Market has been divided into:

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

By Type the global Industrial Silica Sand Market has been divided into:

Sodium Silicate

Potassium Silicate

By application the global Industrial Silica Sand Market has been divided into:

Metal Casting

Hydraulic Fracturing

Construction Additives

Filter Media

Glass Manufacturing

Others

By end-user Industry the global Industrial Silica Sand Market has been divided into:

Glass

Foundry

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

By country/region, the global Industrial Silica Sand Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Sibelco

US Silica

Covia Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

Quarzwerke GmbH

Badger Mining

Covia Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material(Group) Co. Ltd

Wolf and Muller

Others

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Industrial Silica Sand Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

