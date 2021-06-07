Slime Control Agent Market – Application Recommendations size Experts 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the Slime Control Agent Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Slime Control Agent Market .The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Slime Control Agent Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of Slime Control Agent Market is offered. In accordance with the report, Slime Control Agent Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The leftover waste in paper and pulp industries such as yeast, algae etc turns into a sticky deposit commonly known as “Slime” formed in pipes and tanks. Slime causes various problems in the manufacturing process such as soiling and breakage of continuous sheet, delay in production process and others. In paper manufacturing process, water helps the raw material to flow from the apparatus and leaves the wood pulp in the manufacturing pipes. Formulation of slime results in breakage of sheet of paper which results in delay in the process causing economic loss. Moreover, increase in the use of secondary fibers as raw material, it is expected to have a negative influence on the manufacturing tubes as it works under the alkaline or neutral conditions. It can end up with escalating the problem of deposit formulation and this process is expected to be several times more expensive than the factories operation in acid medium.

Chlorine dioxide is one of the major products used as the slime controlling agent for water treatment at paper manufacturing units as it improves the quality of paper products by reducing defects such as specks, spots, and holes in the sheet.

Slime and its formulation depend on the factory surroundings. Traditional slime control methods utilize various biocides such as sodium chloro phenate; phenates etc but these agents provide short-term control over the slime formulation and leads to the noxious effluence. Therefore, alternative measures such as use of enzymes, bacteriophages are also gaining attraction. Enzymes constitutes clean and feasible agent to control the slime formulation. They are biodegradable and facilitate the use of less water consumption. Use of enzymes can help in encouraging the eco-efficient process.

v Growing paper and pulp industries across the globe is expected to increase in consumption of slime agent over the forecast years

Ø Global paper and paperboard production were noted at 390 million tonnes in 2018 and is expected to reach 490 tonnes by 2020.

Ø As per Federation of Paper Traders Associations (India), Indian paper industry is growing at over 7 per cent and is expected to grow around 4 per cent per annum till 2030

v Decrease the fresh water consumption and increase the use of recycled fibers can be seen as the value grab opportunity for slime control agents

v Enhancement in the paper making machine giving the importance to control the paper industry slime

v Demands for eco-friendliness and safety assurance have increased the awareness in recent years. Thus slime control agents is expected to assure safety and low environmental load

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Slime Control Agents Market encompasses market segments based on application, type and country.

By Type the global Slime Control Agents Market has been divided into:

Chlorine dioxide

Fuzzicide

Sodium Chloro Phenate

Phenates

Mercurial compounds

Others

By Applications the global, Slime Control Agent Market has been divided into:

Paper mills

Pulp bleaching

Cooling water systems

Others

By country/region, the global Slime Control Agent Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Somar Corp

Organo Group

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Okahata Sangyo Co. Ltd

Others

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Slime Control Agent Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

