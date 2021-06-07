Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market – Applications Insights size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market .The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market is offered. In accordance with the report, Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Polycarbonates are strong thermoplastic polymers having organic functional groups linked together by carbonate groups (–O–(C=O)–O–). Polycarbonates are highly durable, transparent, impact resistance but less scratch resistance which makes it suitable material to be used in optical lenses, automotive industries, construction and others. Polycarbonates finds application in automotive, Electrical & electronics and transportation market owing to properties such as light weight & high strength. Aim of reducing plastics wastage has encouraged the use of Polycarbonates as it is completely recyclable.

Polycarbonates are completely recyclable polymer and is therefore can be used as a substitute to Poly vinyl chloride particularly in medical devices. Unusual combination of toughness, rigidity and strength makes it suitable for reducing the failure of life-threatening material.

v Polycarbonates can replace the glass of medical devices and equipment in which visibility for tissues, blood etc is required.

v Focus on polycarbonate films for breast implantation is expected to be a new opportunistic market in near future. Also, manufactures are trying to acquire implantable breast prosthesis certification.

v Medical grade polycarbonates also find application in production of one-piece plastic, disposable face shields, syringes and intravenous components. Covid-19 pandemic has created a sudden surge in demand for face shields across the globe

v Increasing incidences of chronic illness is increasing owing to poor lifestyle having hectic and stressful schedules, etc is expected to boost the use of syringes for drug delivery, fluid delivery and IV connection components

v Processing technology of thermoplastic materials marks as a challenge for manufacturing companies across the globe

v Glass-filled polycarbonates are highly preferred for surgical and drug delivery applications owing to its stiffness and strength. Moreover, it is also being used in load-bearing internal components for laparoscopic surgical tools

Growing investments from major players in polycarbonate market for the development of new and advanced products is expected to create platform for adoption.

Ø In 2020, Covestro, a leading manufacturer of transparent polycarbonate plastics launched medical grade polycarbonates Makrolon® M204 LF, Makrolon® M402 LF and Makrolon® M404 LF with reduced coefficients of friction

Ø In 2020, SABIC introduced LNP ELCRES CRX polycarbonate with chemical resistance property offering medical devices a longer lifecycle

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market encompasses market segments based on grade, application and country.

By Grade the global medical grade Polycarbonate Market has been divided into:

Lipid-resistant grade

Temperature-resistant grade

Others

By Applications the global medical grade Polycarbonate Market has been divided into:

Fluid Delivery & IV Connection Components

Renal Dialysis Products

Cardiovascular Devices

Surgical Instruments

Others

By country/region, the global medical grade Polycarbonate Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Teijin Limited

Luxi Chemical

SABIC

Zhetie Daphoon

Lotte Chemical

Covestro

Trinseo S.A.

Mitsubishi

Wanhua Chemical

Others

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Medical-grade Polycarbonate Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

