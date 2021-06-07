Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2028

The aggregated revenue of global industrial automation services (IAS) market is expected to reach $458.5 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of IAS in global industries.

Highlighted with 77 tables and 78 figures, this 198-page report “Global Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market by Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide industrial automation services (IAS) market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial automation services (IAS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Region.

Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• DCS

• SCADA

• PLC

• MES

• Others

On basis of service type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Project Engineering and Installation

• Maintenance and Support

• Consulting Services

• Operational Services

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Power Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Pulp and Paper

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Solution, Service Type, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial automation services (IAS) market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

