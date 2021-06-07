Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Share of robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) or robovacs in global vacuum cleaners has been increasing steadily since 2012. Robovacs are used to clean living spaces, pools, and gutters thereby helping users with house chores. These robots reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities and are preferred by the growing urbane consumers leading a hectic lifestyle. Global total sales revenue of residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.8% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of cleaning robots in worldwide households.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 117 figures, this 179-page report “Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2023 by Application, Product Function, Charging Technology, Distribution Channel and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide residential RVCs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global residential RVCs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, product function, charging technology, distribution channel and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Floor Cleaning (further segmented into Vacuuming Only, Vacuuming & Mopping, and Mopping Only)

• Pool Cleaning

• Other Cleaning

On basis of charging technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Manual Charging

• Automatic Charging

On basis of distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Online Sales

• Supermarkets and Retail Stores

• Other Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets and some key national markets by robot application over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global residential RVC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global residential RVC market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Aqua Products, Inc.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgeräte Altersfürsorge GmbH

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.