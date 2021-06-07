June 2021 Report on Global Stroller Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Stroller industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Stroller market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Stroller market covered in Chapter 12:

Baby Jogger

Thule

Goodbaby

Zooper

Stokke

Shenma Group

Combi

ABC Design

Valco Baby

Peg Perego

Aprica

Summer Infant

Britax

4moms

Quinny

Bugaboo

Seebay

Phil & Teds

Emmaljunga

Bumbleride

UPPABaby

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Stroller market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Stroller

Multi Stroller

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Stroller market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

0-1 Years Old

1-2.5 years old

Older than 2.5 years

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Stroller Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Stroller

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Stroller industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Stroller Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Stroller Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Stroller Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Stroller Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Stroller Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Stroller Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Stroller

3.3 Stroller Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Stroller

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Stroller

3.4 Market Distributors of Stroller

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Stroller Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Stroller Market, by Type

4.1 Global Stroller Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Stroller Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Stroller Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Stroller Value and Growth Rate of Single Stroller

4.3.2 Global Stroller Value and Growth Rate of Multi Stroller

4.4 Global Stroller Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Stroller Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Stroller Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Stroller Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Stroller Consumption and Growth Rate of 0-1 Years Old (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Stroller Consumption and Growth Rate of 1-2.5 years old (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Stroller Consumption and Growth Rate of Older than 2.5 years (2015-2020)

6 Global Stroller Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Stroller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Stroller Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Stroller Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Stroller Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Stroller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Stroller Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Stroller Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Stroller Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Stroller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Stroller Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Stroller Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Stroller Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Stroller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stroller Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stroller Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Stroller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Stroller Market Analysis by Countries

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

…continued

