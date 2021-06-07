Business-to-business E-commerce Market to Expand with Significant CAGR during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Business-to-business E-commerce Market. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Business-to-business E-commerce Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market is projected to expand by a healthy CAGR of 17.5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Business-to-business E-commerce is an online method of selling goods and products between businesses or business and customer through various online platforms. Here the orders are placed via company or e-commerce applications or digitally instead of ordering through phone calls or by going to the shop. This Business-to-business E-commerce Sector is very cost-efficient and time-saving both for the sellers and buyers.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=816

Market Drivers

The main driver behind the market growth of Business-to-business E-commerce Market is the growing inclination of enterprises towards the e-commerce platforms to carry out their business more easily than running it offline. It helps the business to reduce the cost and utilize the time that gets saved by doing the business online from anywhere and everywhere. It also gives the marketers a platform to know the preferences and complaints of and interact more with the customers from customer reviews to improve the market. It also enables both selling and buying parties to eliminate the need of any intermediaries and thus saves money and time. The automatic and digitalized trading process provided by E-commerce are very time saving which also helps the growth of the Business-to-business E-commerce Market.

Beside this, rapid urbanization and digitization, growing population, rising per capita income and rising concerns in leading a better lifestyle are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Business-to-business E-commerce Market.

Aside from these, different government subsidies to the e-commerce service providers and enterprises and increase in foreign investments in the said sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of Business-to-business E-commerce Service providers with better qualities, wider range of products and authentic sellers in different price range to satisfy the varying tastes and consumption abilities of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Business-to-business E-commerce Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Telecom Networks is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Business-to-business E-commerce Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? Lack of information about the sellers which increase the case of fraudulent transactions.

? High shipping charges and high tariff.

? High cost of R&D activities.

? High cost of the premium quality end products.

? High maintenance and repairing cost.

? Vulnerable to cyberattacks, lack of security.

? Availability of substitutes at lower prices.

? Unavailability of these products in many regions.

? Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the Business-to-business E-commerce Networks in the developing countries.

Opportunities

The Business-to-business E-commerce Market has many scopes in the personal usage sectors due to the increase in usage of smart phones among the younger generation and convenient and cost&time-saving nature of these products and the attractive offers given to the consumers from the sellers.

Trends

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific closely followed by North America and Europe are expected to have the largest share of Business-to-business E-commerce Market. The demand for these products in the Asia Pacific region is driven by its expanding small manufacturing industry market, growing population, high disposable income, growing adoption of smart phones, computers etc. and rapid urbanization are also driving this market growth. It is also believed that on the basis of payment type, the cash-on-delivery segment will have the largest share for its high demand and efficiency, security and convenience. The buyer-oriented segment is also expected to rise significantly in the said time for its rising demand.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market encompasses market segments based on deployment type, payment type, buyers type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Deployment Type the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Seller-oriented

q Buyer-oriented

q Intermediary-oriented

By Payment Type the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Cash-on-delivery

q Online Payment

q Others

By Buyers Type the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Organizations

q Retailers or Distributors

q Wholesalers

q Public

q Others

By Application the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Home and Kitchen

q Electronics

q Education

q Healthcare

q Industrial

q Beauty Products

q Clothing

q Books and Entertainment

q Sports Apparels

q Foods and Beverages

q Automotive

q Others

By End Usage the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Personal

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q Private

q Government

q Others

By country/region, the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Amazon.com, Inc.

q DIYTrade.com

q ChinaAseanTrade.com

q eworldtrade.com

q eBay Inc.

q Flipkart.com

q Flexfire LEDs

q KellySearch.com

q IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

q KOMPASS

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Business-to-business E-commerce Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Amazon.com, Inc.

The North American E-commerce Company Amazon.com, Inc., established in 1994, is the largest e-commerce sector in the entire world with more than 280billinon USD yearly revenue. The company has started focusing on the development and production of E-commerce Infrastructure since the very beginning. They are currently the biggest market player in the Business-to-business E-commerce Market with their various types of products, thousands of employees and many product outlays all over the world. They are recently making contracts with various manufacturing companies to sell their products in lower costs and making it more attractive by giving additional offers and free shipping to the customers. They are known for their authenticity, affordable prices and wide range of products.

Flipkart.com

The Indian E-commerce Company Flipkart, established in 2007 is known for their dominance in the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market. The company has been leading the development of E-commerce Market with their wide range products specially clothing and accessories in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. They are using famous models, superstars and social media platforms to promote their business.

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/business-to-business-e-commerce-market/816#tableOfContent

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Business-to-business E-commerce Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Business-to-business E-commerce Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of different type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Business-to-business E-commerce caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Business-to-business E-commerce Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Business-to-business E-commerce Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Business-to-business E-commerce Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/business-to-business-e-commerce-market/816