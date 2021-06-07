Thermal Printing Market to Partake Significant Development during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Thermal Printing Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Thermal Printing Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Thermal Printing Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Thermal Printing Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Thermal Printing Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Thermal printing is a printing process that involves storage of information electronically. The image or information is printed by partially heating the coated thermal paper during the process of intersection of the thermal paper with the thermal print head. The thermal printer comprises of a thermal head, platen and spring. Thermal printers are feathery, hard-wearing and convenient. The use of thermal printers reduces man-made error and lowers the expenditure on human capital. But thermal printers ensure output without quality compromise and also facilitates product dogging.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement that has resulted in the rising application of automatic identification and data capture techniques (AIDC) that results in elevation of productivity with respect to commodity is primarily driving the thermal printing market.

Inclination towards the use of barcode printers and RFID’s on behalf of the e-commerce platforms coupled with the broadening base of the e-commerce platforms is providing an initial impetus to this market.

Thermal printing enables the user to cope up with the issues of forgery and ensures the well-being of the products which is a direct result of it being a high-quality printing technique.

The market penetration of mobile printers that are easily portable associated with the propulsion of the wireless technologies and digitalization is heightening the growth of this market.

Thermal printing is an advanced printing technology that is gaining momentum due to its widespread employment in printing bills, receipts, labels for the retail sector, transportation and logistics companies, health care centers and in the hospitality department. Also, the growth of the aforementioned sectors on account of globalization, industrialization, rapidly surging disposable income and demographic extension is likely to empower the growth of the thermal printing market.

Apart from this, rising population and urbanization on its own plays a huge role in spurring this market. The growth of population has led to an ever-increasing demand of goods and services from the consumers and charged up the retail sector which is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

The availability of substitutable solutions for thermal printing is impeding the widespread application of thermal printing. The replacements of thermal printing are laser printing, and inkjet. The introduction of unique technologies like mobile barcoding, RFID, Electronic shelf levels could surely win a race with thermal printing despite the later being superior in certain senses.

The prevalence of cut-throat competition among the manufacturers of thermal printing generates entry barriers for new manufacturers disrupting the growing supply chain of thermal printing. Many manufacturers in this market has convenient access to various factors of production and can enjoy the economies of large-scale production.

The elaborate and complicated procedure related with the setting up of temperature of thermal barcode printers and the upsetting quality of barcode labels is stumbling block to this market.

Rigid directives of the governments on a global basis is disturbing the smooth functioning of the thermal printing market.

The outcome of thermal printing is embarrassing and subtle to corrosion, heat and light. Moreover, thermal printing cannot be used to print information substantially because of lack of affinity. These factors pose severe threat to the thermal printing market.

Opportunities

The soaring application of thermal printing in the medical sector to cure chronic diseases coupled with the rising suffering due to a variety of illness is likely to be great opportunity for the thermal printing market. Thermal printing dominates the cardiovascular sector of healthcare facilities.

The expansion of applications of thermal barcodes owing to its suitability and handiness and the its numerous usages in the supply channel to keep custody of information, resources and events is likely to drive the thermal printing market in the forecast period.

The manufacturer’s focus on research and development and technological advancement that aids to raise the product portfolio by the introduction of mobile printers and desktop-based thermal printing that are demanded by the consumers is likely to propel the growth of the thermal printing market during the forecast period.

Trends

The market of North America is expected to be the largest growing market for thermal printing in the forecast period. The key sectors accessing the benefits of thermal printing include hospitality and healthcare, transportation and logistics, industries and manufacturing units and retail outlets. This growth can be attributed to the convenience, handiness, recyclable papers and immediate outcomes resulting from thermal printing. Also, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the followers because of the presence of leading manufacturers of thermal printing in these regions. Urbanization, expansion of retail counters and e-commerce facilities are the supporting pillars for the expansion of thermal printing market in the aforesaid regions. Rising disposable income and developing economies can be the potential reasons for the enlargement of market structure in Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Barcode printers are expected to earn the substantial position in because of its accessibility by small, medium and large scale industries.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Thermal Printing Market encompasses market segments based on printing technology, format type, printer type, application and country.

By Printing Technology, the global Thermal Printing Market has been divided into:

q Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)

q Thermal Transfer (TT)

q Direct Thermal (DT)

By Format Type, the global Thermal Printing Market has been divided into:

q Mobile Format

q Desktop Format

q Industrial Format

By Printer Type, the global Thermal Printing Market has been divided into:

q Card Printers

q RFID Printers

q Kiosk & Ticket Printer

q POS Printer

q Barcode Printer

By Application, the global Thermal Printing Market has been divided into:

q Healthcare & Hospitality

q Manufacturing & Industrial

q Transportation & Logistics

q Retail

q Government

q Others

By country/region, the global Thermal Printing Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Honeywell International

q BIXOLON

q Star Micronics

q Fujitsu

q Seiko Epson

q SATO Holdings

q Zebra Technologies

q Toshiba Corporation

q Brother Industries, Ltd

q NCR Corporation

q Avery Dennison Inc

q TSC Auto ID Technology Co Ltd

Many others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Thermal Printing Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

