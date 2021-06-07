Software-Defined Network Market to Register Steady Growth during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Software-Defined Network Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and APEJ Software-Defined Network Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of APEJ Software-Defined Network Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints ,Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The APEJ software defined networking (SDN) market size expected to grow from USD xx billion in 2020 to USD xx billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the SDN market are Investment of CSPs in SDN technology to automate network infrastructure, significant reduction in the CAPEX & OPEX, rising demand for the cloud services, data center consolidation, & server virtualization, increase in the demand for the enterprise mobility for the purpose of enhancing productivity for the field-based services.

Market Drivers

IN, ANZ, SG, and PRC are the more advanced countries in terms of SDN/NFV awareness. Enterprise customers are more likely to deploy for competitive advantage, to take more chances, and use multiple providers for best-of- breeds approach. Indo, MY, PH, and VN are considered laggard countries in terms of SDN/NFV awareness. Taking a conservative approach, they are most likely to follow incumbent suppliers and deploy for tactical cost-savings. They are likely to need professional services the most to move from current to future state.

SDN/NFV conversations will be different across A/P. Advanced countries will be looking more at test/dev. Laggard countries will be looking more at industry standards and more education on SDN technologies. It will be an imperative for SPs to be able to demonstrate SDN/NFV business benefits.

Market Restraints

Lack of Specific Requirement and Budget for SDN are the Most Primary Inhibitors. Lack of Budget and Technology Immaturity are also the key Inhibitors

Opportunities

The main marketing message in countries such as ANZ, IN, SG, and PRC should take reference from the respective top motivation factors and as well as top inhibitors described here. In addition, these countries will likely build their own customized solutions, rather than wait for “standardized” offer. Hence, an SDN/NFV provider would need to act with a sense of urgency and be ready to explore/partner with its customers.

Trends

Network agility, better programmability, and ability to deliver new apps/services are the primary motivations and trends for SDN deployment in mainstream countries. While lack of budget and technology immaturity are the main inhibitors.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market encompasses market segments based on component, professional services, SDN Type, end user, organization size, enterprise vertical and country.

By Component the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q SDN Infrastructure

q Software

q Services

By Professional Services the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q Support Services

q Implementation Services

q Consulting Services

By SDN Type the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q Open SDN

q SDN via API

q SDN Via Overlay

By End User the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q Service Providers

q Enterprises

By Organization Size the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q Large Enterprises

q SMEs

By Enterprise Vertical the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q BFSI

q ITeS

q Education

q Retail

q Manufacturing

q Government and Defense

q Healthcare

q Others

By country/region, the APEJ Software-Defined Network Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Cisco(US)

q Dell EMC(US)

q HPE(US)

q VMware (US)

q Huawei(China)

q Juniper Networks(US)

q Nokia (Finland)

q Oracle(US)

q Citrix(US)

q Extreme Networks(US)

q Infovista(US)

q NEC(Japan)

q Pluribus Networks(US)

q Arista Networks(US)

q CloudGenix (US)

q Cumulus Networks(US)

q DataCore Software(US)

q Fortinet(US)

q Fujitsu(Japan)

q HiveIO(US)

q Lenovo(HongKong)

q NetApp(US)

q Pica8(US)

q Pivot3(US)

q Scale Computing(US)

q Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Software-Defined Network Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this APEJ report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the APEJ players.

Few Recent Developments

CISCO

In March 2020, the transformation to a converged SDN transport network provided by Cisco simplifies the network, increases capacity, and improves scalability while maintaining a consistent and superior customer experience.

HUAWEI

In March 2019, Huawei announced the release of Telco Cloud Networking Solution. This solution aims to deliver the first end-to-end 400G DC network architecture and enables carriers to offer innovative services, empowering 5G, IoT, and VR, over a flexible network architecture.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Software-Defined Network Market, size of the market (US$ Mn ), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Software-Defined Network Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Software-Defined Network caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Software-Defined Network Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

