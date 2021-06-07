Stride Sensors Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Stride Sensors Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Stride Sensors Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Stride Sensors Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Stride Sensors Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Stride Sensors Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR of 30% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Stride Sensors, by definition, refers to one type of distance, speed and stride scanner that helps supervise, read and analyze the performance of a person running or walking wearing it both at indoor and outdoor using Bluetooth, Smart Phones, Smart Watches or other items consisting of artificial intelligence. It also records stride length and running cadence and weighs very little.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=872

Market Drivers

The growing usage of artificial intelligence and technologies in sports to reduce as much as human errors and physical labor possible is the main driver behind the rapid growth of Stride Sensors Market. The rising need of computerized devices to reduce extra work loads and ease up daily lifestyles while practicing on one’s own is pushing the market growth rate high.

Beside this, the rapid urbanization, growing population, rising per capita income and growing awareness regarding gym and fitness, morning walks, jogging, cycling etc. are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Stride Sensors Market.

Aside from these, the rising foreign investments in the Stride Sensors sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of Stride Sensors with better technologies and qualities in different price range to satisfy the varying tastes of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Stride Sensors Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Stride Sensors spaces is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Stride Sensors Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

High prices of the raw materials, high manufacturing, maintenance and repairing costs, high cost of R&D activities and high tariffs and import costs resulting into high cost of the premium quality end products.

Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the Stride Sensors in the developing countries.

Availability of substitutes within mobile phones and apps at lower prices.

Low battery life.

Opportunities

The Stride Sensors Sector is expected have huge opportunities as the personal usage sector is expanding rapidly due to its high usage while jogging and walking or running in gym and parks to remain fit and productive.

Trends

During the forecast period, North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to have the largest share of Stride Sensors Market. The demand for these products in the North American region is driven by its expanding technological usage in daily lives, growing population and rising disposable income among individuals. It is also believed that on the basis of product type, the vibration sensor segments will face the highest growth rate for its relatively low costs, high analyzing ability and accuracy, efficiency and convenience.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Stride Sensors Market encompasses market segments based on product type, portability type, connectivity type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/stride-sensors-market/872#tableOfContent

By Product Type the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q Vibration Sensor

q Gravity Sensor

q Others

By Portability Type the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q Handheld

q Watch-forms

q Attachable to Clothes or Sports Gears

q Others

By Connectivity Type the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q Bluetooth

q Wi-Fi

q Others

By Application the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q Indoor

q Outdoor

q Others

By Distributional Channel the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q Online

q Offline

q Others

By country/region, the global Stride Sensors Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Adidas

q Boltt

q Epson

q Garmin

q Milestone Sports

q Moticon

q North Pole Engineering

q POLAR

q Tekscan

q Wahoo Fitness

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Stride Sensors Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

POLAR

One of the biggest sports accessory manufacturing company POLAR has recently launched their Stride Sensor Bluetooth Smart which fits firmly on a person’s shoelaces and is highly water and shock resistant. The sensor is compatible with any devices from iPhone 4S generation and later.

Boltt

Boltt, the wearable fitness tech startup, has launched their latest AI-powered stride sensor in 2017. The company launched an app specially made for their sensors where a person can see the track of their daily movement, speed and stride lengths and can take the recommended measures that the app gives after analyzing the recorded data to improve daily performance.

Adidas

One of the biggest sports gears and accessory manufacturer in the entire world, Adidas has recently partnered up with the Samsung Mobile and launched their new stride sensor that works together with Samsung Smart Phones.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Stride Sensors Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Stride Sensors Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of different type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Stride Sensors caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Stride Sensors Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Stride Sensors Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Stride Sensors Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/stride-sensors-market/872