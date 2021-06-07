Power Tools Market Estimated to be driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Power Tools Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Power Tools Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Power Tools Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Power Tools Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Power Tools Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR of 3.1% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Power Tools are usually originated by additional power sources such as electric, natural power supplier, steam or fuel engines, lithium or chargeable batteries etc. These tools can be used in everywhere like in industries, construction sites, energy generating sectors, households etc. The tools can be divided in two main categories, portable and stationary power tools. Portables ones have an advantage in mobility and are used for small works or DIYs whereas stationary tools are best due to its speed and precision and are used for largescale works.

Market Drivers

The growing industrial and construction sectors are main driver behind the rapid growth of Power Tools Market. The rising need of electrical or power originated tools to reduce manual labor and time-waste in industrial and construction sites, power and energy generating sectors, automotive manufacturing and repairing sectors and DIY sectors such as gardening, cooking, packaging etc. is driving the growth rate of Power Tools Market to rise up high.

Beside this, the rapid urbanization, growing population and rising per capita income are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Power Tools Market.

Aside from these, the rising foreign investments in the Power Tools sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of Power Tools with better technologies, qualities and durability in different sizes and price range to satisfy the varying tastes of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Power Tools Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Power Tools is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Power Tools Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

High prices of the raw materials, high installation, maintenance and repairing costs, high cost of R&D activities and high transportation and import costs resulting into high costs of the premium quality end products.

Emission of harmful chemicals and pollutants during production.

Unavailability of these products in many regions.

Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the Power Tools in the developing countries.

Availability of substitutes at lower prices.

Opportunities

The Power Tools Sector is expected have huge opportunities as the governmentally subsidized and funded construction, industrial and power generating sector is expanding rapidly. The residential usage of these tools for several DIY works is also making large opportunities for the expansion of these sector.

Trends

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share of Power Tools Market. The demand for these products in the Asia Pacific region is driven by its expanding construction and industrial sector where Power Tools are used for building infrastructure and repairing. Growing population and rising disposable income among individuals are also helping the growth. It is also believed that on the basis of product type, the portable power tools and electric power tools segment will face the highest growth rate for its relatively low prices, high demand in residential sectors, efficiency and convenience.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Power Tools Market encompasses market segments based on tool type, product type, mode of operation, service type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Tool Type the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Drilling and Fastening Tools

o Drills

o Impact Drivers

o Impact Wrenches

o Screwdrivers and Nutrunners

o Others

q Demolition Tools

o Rotary Hammers/ Hammer Drills/ Demolition Hammers

o Others

q Sawing and Cutting Tools

o Jigsaws

o Circular Saws

o Reciprocating Saws

o Band Saws

o Sheers and Nibblers

o Others

q Material Removal Tools

o Sanders/ Polishers/ Buffers

o Grinders

o Angle Grinders

o Die and Straight Grinders

q Routing Tools

o Routers/ Planers/ Joiners

q Others

By Product Type the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Stationary

q Portable

By Mode of Operation the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Electric

o Cordless

o Corded

q Pneumatic

q Others (Hydraulic, Power-actuated etc.)

By Service Type the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Professional

q Do-it-yourself

q Others

By Application the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Residential

q Construction

q Automotive

q Aerospace

q Energy

q Ship-building

q Others

By End Usage the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Personal

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q Offline

q Online

q Others

By country/region, the global Power Tools Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Apex Tool Group, LLC

q Atlas Copco AB

q Bosch

q Emerson Electric Co.

q Hilti Corporation

q Ingersoll-Rand PLC

q KOKI Holdings

q Makita Corporation

q Robert Bosch GmbH

q Snap-on Incorporated

q Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

q Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Power Tools Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Makita Corporation

The Japanese power tools manufacturing company, Makita Corporation has launched a brand new 18V X2 LXT (36V) Cordless String Trimmer (XRU18), in March, 2020, which is perfect for professional landscapers to use in aggressive applications like cutting bushes and tall weeds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Situated in USA, one of the largest power tools manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has announced the launch of their newest product ATOMIC Compact Series, a part of the 20V MAX System products in March 2019. The company has previously introduced some this series products such as 20V MAX Compact Impact Driver, 20V MAX Compact Drill/Driver, 20V MAX Compact Circular Saw, 20V MAX Compact Hammer Drill/Driver, 20V MAX Compact Oscillating Multi-Tool etc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Headquartered in Germany, the Robert Bosch GmbH had launched GBH18V-26D 18V EC Brushless 1 In. SDS-plus Bulldog Rotary Hammer with CORE18V battery in April, 2019. The rotary hammer weighs around 5.8 lbs (tool only) and delivers approximately 1.9 ft-lbs of impact energy for superior impact-to-weight ratio and is known for its superior performance in heavy-duty drilling and chipping applications in concrete.

