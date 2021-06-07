E-lock Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global E-lock Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international E-lock Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global E-lock Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global E-lock Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global E-lock Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR of 6.3% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

E-locks are one type of specially made security system that provides a superior security at a very low cost. These locks are very practical, easy to install and do not need any keys or cards for access or control. They come in different type with different technologies and can have both wired and wireless connectivity with features like waterproof body, data storage, addition and deletion of user data, recording of access history etc. The degree of security offered by the E-locks depend on the technology used and security system type. These types of locks are very practical for those places where security is needed but due to the large volume of people entering and existing the place key or card locks are inconvenient.

Market Drivers

The rise in demand for E-locks in the expanding non-residential sectors like education, industrial, healthcare sectors is driving the market growth for E-locks. The increase in cases of burglary in the past few years in both residential and non-residential sectors is also pushing the E-locks Market growth rate high as these locks provide a better security than traditional locks. The rising concerns over better and expensive lifestyles among the young generation is also playing a key role behind the said market growth.

Beside this, the rapid urbanization, growing population and growing number of residential buildings, smart homes and rising per capita income are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Skin Care Market.

Aside from these, the rising foreign investments in the E-lock sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of E-locks with better technology and superior security to satisfy the varying tastes of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of E-locks Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of E-locks is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The E-lock Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? High prices of the raw materials.

? High repairing costs.

? High cost of R&D activities.

? High cost of the premium quality end products.

? Availability of substitutes at lower costs.

? Unavailability of these products in many regions.

? Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the E-locks in the rural areas of the developing countries.

Opportunities

The E-lock Market growth is mainly based on the consumption of these products for commercial and non-residential use as the traditional-locks are pretty impractical in the places where large number of people keep entering and existing. The products must provide security to a certain degree, should be easy-to-use, efficient and must satisfy the preferences of the consumers and it must be budget-friendly. The keypad locks are very famous due its all-in-one properties and low costs compared to the biometric locks.

Trends

During the forecast period, North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to have the largest share of E-locks Market. The demand for these products in the North American region is driven by its growing population, smart homes and buildings and rising disposable income among individuals. Rising concerns over proper security in home, offices and other non-residential buildings and places specially in USA, Canada etc. are also driving the growth. It is also believed that on the basis of security system type, the digital e-lock segments will have the largest share for its low prices and high demand and efficiency and convenience. The Password-based and Numerical Codes-based E-locks Markets are also expected to rise significantly in the said time for its rising demand among young generation. The Lever Locks segment will also face a rapid growth for its attractive features like data storage, recording of access history etc.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global E-lock Market encompasses market segments based on product type, security system type, communication protocol type, security code type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Product Type the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Strikes

q Deadbolts and Latches

q Lever Locks

By Security System Type the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Mechatronic Locks

q Electromechanical Locks

q Digital Locks

o Biometrics Locks

o Keypad Locks

By Communication Protocol Type the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Wi-Fi

q Zigbee

q Bluetooth

q Z-Wave

q NFC

q Online Wireless

q Semi-online Wireless

q Others

By Security Codes Type the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Passwords

q Passphrases

q Numerical Codes

q Security Tokens

q RFID

q Biometrics

q Others

By Application the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Residential

q Non-residential

o Education

o Healthcare

o Industrial

o Retail

o Others

By End Usage the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Personal

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

q Online

q Others

By country/region, the global E-lock Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Samsung Group

q The Godrej Group

q August Home Inc.

q Nuki Home Solution

q ASSA ABLOY AB

q Spectrum Brands Inc.

q Allegion PLC

q Honeywell International Inc.

q Avent Security

q Security Door Controls

q Dormakaba Holding AG

q Salto Systems S.L.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as E-lock Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

ASSA ABLOY AB

The ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solution has been producing E-locks since a long time ago. Recently their sales have increased by 12% due to the increase in demand for electromechanical and digital locks. They are focusing on R&D activities more in past few years to develop newer and better locks with superior security which is really attracting new customers.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., the South Korean company has been producing and offering different types of smart locks such as SHP-DR708, SHP-DP609, SHP-DP727 and SHP-DP738. They have been focusing on the features like smart communication and control technology and bigger data storage features in the locks to make their products more convenient, beneficial and attractive.

