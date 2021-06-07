Remote Patients Monitoring Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Remote Patients Monitoring Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Remote Patients Monitoring Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Remote Patients Monitoring Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Remote patient monitoring is a technology-based, patient monitoring system outskirts of the conventional clinical setup like remote area or home. These systems improve the accessibility to quality care and reduces expenditure. The incorporation of remote patient monitoring systems in the management of chronic diseases will improve the patient’s living standard, their independence, prevents the happening of complications and curb personal expenditure of the patient. Capability of remote monitoring, analysis of trends in physiological parameters, and real-time deterioration detection are some of the chief features of Remote Patient monitoring systems.

Market Drivers

The convenience associated with the utilization of remote patient monitoring by the patients is primarily driving its market. It plays a pivotal role in identifying minute changes in the patient’s physiology and helps in self-monitoring. This in turn reduces the frequency of being hospitalized. This device also assists in reducing the number of visits to doctor’s chamber and other travel-based expenditures. These devices can be properly implemented by all age groups at home to obtain quality care. It is also portable so that the patient can carry it with themselves. The craze for reducing expenditure, save time and receive quality care without delay of time is fueling the growth of this market.

The soaring population and the widespread sufferance from chronic diseases and the surging aging people in the population is thriving the growth of this market.

The advancement in technology and its implementation on medical science coupled with the thriving healthcare infrastructure is boosting the development of remote patients monitoring systems including capacity builders, trusted builders, progress tracking, caregiver integrators, and early warning systems.

Further, the supportive policies and programs of the government of different nations in this market is propelling the growth of this market. For instance, California-based organization, Centre for Technology and Aging committed the implementation of technological advancement on remote patient monitoring system aimed at maintaining a healthier and independent lifestyle. These factors are positively influencing the remote patient monitoring market.

Market Restraints

The lack of privacy of patient’s data is impeding the growth of this market. Moreover, the incidences of health care fraudulent practices in the context of telehealth and telemedicine practices for example false claiming events is hindering the growth of this market.

The unwillingness of the physicians, patients and medical professionals to adopt advance medical treatment facilities and give up conventional medical treatment systems is retarding the growth of this market.

Hard and fast directives of the regulatory board coupled with the deficiency of exact policies for reimbursement is hampering the growth of the remote patients monitoring market.

Opportunities

The soaring population suffering from geriatric diseases and the increasing burden and pressure on the health care sector is likely to incline them towards the transition from traditional treatment methods to the utilization of remote patient monitoring systems and provide good scope for this market.

Further, technological advancement at a lightening speed and its implementation on the medical science and the booming health infrastructure is like to provide lucrative opportunities to the remote patients monitoring market.

Trends

According to an estimation by 2019, North America followed by Europe accounts to be the leaders in market share. North America is expected to witness significant market growth in the forecast period. This can be traced back to the ever-increasing population suffering from chronic diseases, the transitioning in treatment procedures from healthcare centers to home-based systems, soaring demand for portable and wireless health care systems, and the presence of sophisticated structure for reimbursement. The progress showcased by Europe is expected to be the effect of rising mortality and morbidity rates, the craze for low-cost in-house health monitoring and treating systems, and better management systems of central data.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market encompasses market segments based on product type, end user and country.

By Product Type the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market has been divided into:

q Services and Software

q Devices

o Weight Monitoring Devices

o Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices

o Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

o Respiratory Monitoring Devices

o Neurological Monitoring Devices

o Cardiac Monitoring Devices

By End Use the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market has been divided into:

q Hospital Based Patients

q Ambulatory Patients

q Home Healthcare

By country/region, the global Remote Patients Monitoring Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q KoninkLijke Philips N.v.

q BioTelemetry

q Medtronic

q Abbott Laboratories

q GE Healthcare

q Cerner Corporation

q OMRON Healthcare

q Siemens Healthineers AG

q Boston Scientific Corporation

q Teladoc Health Inc

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Remote Patients Monitoring Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

