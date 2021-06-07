Online Dating Services Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Online Dating Services Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Online Dating Services Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Online Dating Services Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Online Dating Services Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Online Dating Services Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Online dating services are computer and smartphone based and web-based applications for dating. Such services make use of mobile wallet applications, digital photo-gallery accessibility and location tracking features to improve the delivery of services. These services simplify and hastens the flirting process, chatting process, meeting process and the process of romantic involvement relative to the traditional process of matchmaking. This helps in connecting people possessing almost similar traits with the help of algorithm.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and its implementation in matching activities is primarily driving this market. The increasing development of algorithm and its deployment is driving the growth of the online dating services market.

Internet penetration and the development of social media coupled with the availability of smart phones are fueling this market. Smartphones and internet connectivity has witnessed tremendous penetration in the recent years across less developed, developing and developed regions which is thriving this market.

The transitioning lifestyle patterns of the population are bolstering the growth of this market. Humanity has always driven positive energy from meaningful connections. Owing to changing habits of the people in general, the initiation of connections was lost which can be restored by these online services. Through these online services, the user can search for partners beyond the traditional circle, social ties. Partners can be chosen on a global basis breaking all national and racial boundaries. Further, the user can choose accordingly by matching their hobbies, tastes, likings and disliking.

Changing communication patterns and the spurring proportion of time spent on smartphones, laptops and tablets are accelerating the growth of this market. Users are increasingly trying to detach themselves from monogamous relationships and becoming absolutely uncompromising with regard to their desired satisfaction level which is tending them explore further. Communication between partners have taken new folds in the digitization era which is augmenting the online dating services market.

Market Restraints

Fraudulent practices and the vulnerability to romantic scams is hindering the growth of this market. Women safety norms has been possibly violated according to some users. Scammers attack, abuse, publish intimate photos and many others which is impeding the growth of this market.

The number of fake profiles in online dating services application in on a rise which is lowering consumer confidence on these services and hindering its market.

Further, although with the development of technology these services are gaining importance, there exists no alternative to person-to-person communication which is likely to help in a long run. In a short run, these services can be used to spent time and events. But choosing a partner with whom relationship will last a lifetime requires more that online dating services which is taking a toll on this market.

Opportunities

The implementation of advanced technology complementary to rapidly developing technology and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Algorithm is likely to open up new avenues for the online dating services market.

The hectic daily schedules of the individuals parallel to the changing living patterns of the population is bringing evolution in the online dating services which is likely to thrive in the years to come.

Trends

In terms of age group, the 15-24 years segment dominates the market for online dating services. However, the 55-64 years age group is expected to gain traction in the forecast period. In terms of services, the relationship services hold a significant share of the market. But the Social/Event networking sites is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. In terms of product, the websites are dominating the online dating services at present. But the application product is estimated to witness burgeoning growth in the forecast period. In terms of subscription, the paid online services are estimated to witness significant growth. The North America market dominates the market for online dating services owing to the large share of singles in the US population. Globally, the online dating services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Online Dating Services Market encompasses market segments based on services, age group, product, subscription, and country.

By Services the global Online Dating Services Market has been divided into:

q Social/Event Networking Sites

q Relationship Services

q Niche Online Dating Services

q Merging Online Dating Services

q General Online Dating Services

By Age Group the global Online Dating Services Market has been divided into:

q 18-24 years

q 25-34 years

q 35-44 years

q 45-54 years

q 55-64 years

By Product the global Online Dating Services Market has been divided into:

q Apps

q Websites

By Subscription the global Online Dating Services Market has been divided into:

q Paid Online Dating Services

q Non-Paid Online Dating Services

By country/region, the global Online Dating Services Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Zoosk

q eHarmony

q Badoo

q Tinder Inc

q Plenty of Fish

q OKCupid

q Match.Com

q Elite Singles

q BlackPeopleMeet

q Bumble

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Online Dating Services Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

