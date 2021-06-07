Unified Threat Management Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Unified Threat Management Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Unified Threat Management Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Unified Threat Management Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Unified Threat Management Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Unified Threat Management Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The term unified threat management, also known as UTM is parallel to security of information. It is an one-and-only security solution that delivers that provides security functions based on a single point in a network or platform. Various functions including content filtering, leak prevention, intrusion detection and prevention, anti-spyware, anti-spam, antivirus, and firewalling were performed by unified threat management. Services like VPN Support, remote routing and network address translation are provided by unified threat management.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=918

Market Drivers

The penetration of Internet and its widespread deployment by users of different levels coupled with the intrusion of Internet of Things (IoT) is providing the initial impetus to the unified threat management market.

The soaring incidences of cybercrimes and hacking is charging up the need for cybersecurity which is further fueling this market. Further, the craze for solutions of threat management to keep information confidential for different organizations is fueling the growth of this market. To emit management complexity of data, this product is applied by organizations of different sizes especially by the small and medium business firms.

The convenience associated with the utilization of unified threat management is also driving its market to some extent. These products can be easily implemented and the cost of deployment is minimum. Moreover, these products provide improved levels of solution which is propelling the growth of this market.

The employment of unified threat management is advantageous. It complies with regulations, is an integrated approach, simple and requires lower levels of technical knowledge. Moreover, the integrated security features of unified threat management make data processing faster and even more streamlined by lowering resource requirement for the inspection process.

Market Restraints

The security solutions provided by unified threat management is a single point of failure system (SPOF). If it fails and stops, the entire system will stop its operation. As a result of this all-associated management solution will stop working and is prone to cyberattacks. This factor is hindering the growth of this market.

The integration of a variety of tools for security in a solitary networking device has led to the fall in performance and productivity of the network which is straining the growth of the unified threat management market.

The deficiency of skilled workforce capable of handling this system is impeding the growth of this market.

Finally, the hardware processing bottleneck and the lack of ability to handle multiple users at the same time is threatening the market prospects of unified threat management market.

Opportunities

Recent development in the unified threat management market like the innovation of endpoint, integrated sandboxing, cloud-based security management and extension of additional networking facilities are expected to provide lucrative opportunity to widen the consumer base.

The soaring dependence on internet for carrying out different activities that benefit individual users and also the enterprises of different scale and all sectors is expected to generate a thriving market for unified threat management in the long run.

Trends

At present North America dominates this market and is expected to continue its domination in the forecast period. Such progress is attributable to the prevailing digital age in the region and high level of awareness among the users with regard to cyber security. The Asia pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The reason behind such progress is the skyrocketing establishment of small scale and medium scale enterprises and the craze for more advanced security solutions. Moreover, various programs aimed at digitalization like Digital India, StartUp India and Financial Inclusion are predominant in this region which is expected to accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period. Globally, the unified threat management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period.

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/unified-threat-management-market/918#tableOfContent

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Unified Threat Management Market encompasses market segments based on component, service, deployment, enterprise size, end use and country.

By Component the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q Virtual

q Software

q Hardware

By Service the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q Managed UTM

q Support and Maintenance

q Consulting

By Deployment the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q On-premise

q Cloud

By Enterprise Size the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q Small and Medium Enterprises

q Large Enterprises

By End Use the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q Telecom & IT

q Retail

q Manufacturing

q Healthcare

q Government

q BFSI

q Others

By country/region, the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Watchguard Technologies

q Sophos Inc

q Fortinet, Inc

q Cisco Systems, Inc

q SonicWall

q Untangle Inc

q Juniper Networks, Inc

q Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

q Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

q Barracuda Networks, Inc

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Unified Threat Management Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Watchguard Technologies

In October 2017, “Firebox T Series”, a brand-new integrated threat management system available after upgrading the hardware was launched by Watchguard Technologies.

Sophos Inc

In January 2019, Avid Secure was acquired by Sophos. The former being a company for advanced cloud infrastructure security and the latter being a leading player in the unified threat management market.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Unified Threat Management Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Unified Threat Management Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Unified Threat Management caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Unified Threat Management Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Unified Threat Management Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Unified Threat Management Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/unified-threat-management-market/918