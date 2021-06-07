Cyber Warfare Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Cyber Warfare Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Cyber Warfare Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Cyber Warfare Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Cyber Warfare Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Cyber Warfare Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The employment of digital attacks to condemn a nation that disrupts the pivotal computer systems and is no less than that of actual war is called cyber warfare. There exists a distinction between cyber warfare and cyber war. The inclusion of procedures, tactics and techniques that are aimed towards the involvement in cyber war is called cyber warfare. However, there exists controversies with the definition of cyber warfare.

Market Drivers

The recent upsurge in activities like cyber attacks is providing the initial impetus to this market. The massive attacks on IT infrastructure, data, networks and endpoints of the government, enterprises and individuals on a large scale has primarily driven the cyber warfare market.

The soaring defense expenditure and the provisioning of defense expenditure in the government budget of different nations is charging up the growth of this market. These expenditures are primarily aimed at improvising the governments cybersecurity capabilities, efficiency and effectiveness which would enable the effective deployment of cyber warfare solutions. Cyber attacks on the national defense sector has taken the form of stealing intellectual properties which is a severe threat to the national security. Moreover, rising concern among the governments to safeguard their digital operations and infrastructures in the cyber space is fueling the growth of this market.

Cyber-related threats are now globally recognized as highest occurring risks. Cyber crimes are now overtaking terrorism. As a result of cyber-attacks, the one who’s being attacked is facing severe economic disturbances and losses. The alleviation of such losses is a necessity which is bolstering the growth of this market.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation is expected to accelerate the growth of this market. Owing to global lockdown and social distancing, the traditional methods of gathering knowledge and information and working has been hampered. In such a situation most of the operations is taking place in the cyber space. Hence, the chances for cyber-attacks and cyber-crimes are on a rise. This factor is augmenting the growth of the cyber warfare market.

Market Restraints

Software Piracy and the utilization of openly-sourced cybersecurity solutions are hampering the growth of this market. Software piracy refers to the counterfeiting of software solutions. A variety of enterprises especially small and medium enterprises makes use of pirated software due to two reasons. Firstly, the original solution-based software in expensive. Secondly, these pirated products are easily available in the internet at free. The continuity in the utilization of pirated software is hindering the growth of this market.

There exists a paucity in the skilled workers that can handle cyber warfare solutions intelligently and with ease. Security Professionals that were hired by companies lacked the skill to identify and analyze cyber-threats. Skills in cloud computing security, forensic investigation and analytics are some of the necessary skills for cyber warfare professionals. The dearth of such proficient professionals is impeding the growth of the Cyber warfare market.

Opportunities

The recent expansion of cyber crimes and attacks has led the cyber warfare professionals to employ systems that would help them to cope up with such numerous attacks. The incorporation of machine learning methods and Artificial Intelligence in the cyber warfare infrastructure is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the operators of this market.

The penetration of internet in all sectors and widespread dependence on it for operation by the government, enterprises and individuals at different levels which is continuing to broaden and take new shape is expected to attract cyber crimes and attacks. This is expected to be a great scope for the cyber warfare market.

Trends

At present North America dominates the market for cyber warfare and is expected to continue its domination in the forecast period. This progress is attributable to soaring budget on cyber security, the positive efforts of the government for securing digital infrastructure, and upsurge in the concentration of the cyber warfare concerns. Further, the development of units for cyber security in general and the establishment of cyber warfare within the government’s agencies like military and defense sectors are other factors propelling the growth of this market in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. This progress can be traced back to the reforms undertaken by the Governments of this region to establish a cyber defense posture, the rapid pace of economic growth and economic development in the emerging nations technological advancement in a lightening pace and the involvement in cyber activities and rising incidences of cyber-attacks. Globally, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Cyber Warfare Market encompasses market segments based on end user and country.

By End Use the global Cyber Warfare Market has been divided into:

q Government

q Power & Utilities

q Corporate

q Defence

q BFSI

q Aerospace

q Others

By country/region, the global Cyber Warfare Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q FireEye Inc

q General Dynamics Mission Systems

q Intelligent Waves LLC

q BAE System Plc

q Lockheed Martin Corporation

q Raytheon Company

q The Boeing Company

q IBM Corporation

q Intel Corporation

q Proofpoint Inc

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Cyber Warfare Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

FireEye Inc

In May 2019, FireEye Inc collaborated with Perspecta team with the aim of defensing and providing Cyber threat intelligence operations to support the cyber command of U.S. Army.

General Dynamics Mission Systems

In March 2019, US Army entered into a contract with General Dynamics Mission Systems worth USD 980 million. The company was expected to provide cyber warfare capabilities.

Intelligent Waves LLC

In November 2017, VMI Infrastructure and its related Hypori intellectual property was acquired by Intelligent Waves LLC. This acquisition was aimed at providing cyber warfare to the U.S. Federal Government.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Cyber Warfare Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Cyber Warfare Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Cyber Warfare caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Cyber Warfare Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Cyber Warfare Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Cyber Warfare Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

