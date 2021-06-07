Web Real-Time Communication Market: Trends and Future Applications 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Web Real-Time Communication Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Web Real-Time Communication Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Web Real-Time Communication Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Web Real-Time Communication Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Web Real-Time Communication Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Web Real Time Communication is a publicly available application programming interface (API) that is sourced by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Online file swapping in the absence of any external support, video chatting and voice calling are some of the benefits provided to the end users by web real time communication systems. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) develops, manages and standardizes the internet protocols that are required for web real time communication.

Market Drivers

The convenience and low cost associated with the utilization of web real time communication systems is primarily driving this market. Since the setting up of these solutions does not require the installment of additional and external plugins, these are cost-effective. It secures communication, simple and user-friendly at low cost which is providing the initial impetus to this market. Moreover, this solution can be utilized to communicate with individuals who live in remote places which is also positively affecting this market.

Incorporation of communication facilities in a webpage that is accessible from any screen which implies “webification” of real time communication is gaining momentum on account of immediate connectivity for the completion of task. This factor is propelling the growth of this market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth prospects of the market. The global lockdown and social distancing have led to the cancellation of various corporate events, international seminars and trade shows. These activities are now carried on through video conferencing in various online platforms. The tendency of work-from-home and the continuation of education system through the alternative online platforms due to global closure of every places has augmented the growth of this market.

The real time wed communication systems is also utilized by the retail sector, banking sector, BFSI agencies and the Insurance sectors. In the retail sector, this system has facilitated the interaction between shoppers and staffs from their home. The deployment of this system in the banking and insurance sector has emitted the necessity to visit banks and other places to carry on operations. All these factors are fueling the growth of the web real time communication market.

Market Restraints

The dearth of standardization of regulations that are aimed at regulating the operation of this market globally is hindering the growth prospects of this market.

The lack of privacy and security concerns complementary to the rising incidences of hacking and cyber crimes that cause economic disturbances and harm intellectual properties is impeding the growth of the web real time communication market.

The remote regions especially of the developing and less developed economies that are not even electrified is inaccessible by this market that is taking a toll on the growth of the web real time communication market.

Opportunities

The rapid increment in usage of smart phones coupled with internet penetration is expected to improve further in the years to come which is expected to be a good scope to kickstart operations in this market.

Moreover, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the web real time communication solutions that are aimed towards the offering of quality services to the users is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

Finally, the soaring expenditure on ICT development predominantly in the developing countries is expected to widen the consumer base for web real time communication market.

Trends

At present North America holds a dominant position in the web real time communication market and is expected to continue its domination in the forecast period. This progress can be traced back to the presence of some the leading players of this market in the region, the upsurge in the virtual meetings, the availability of high-speed internet connectivity and finally the fact that that the companies have first mover advantage in absorption of technological advancement. Asia Pacific region is estimated to evolve as the fastest growing region in this market in the forecast period. Owing to the broadening base of internet users, rapid growth and development of nations in this region and the massive efforts of the government of different regions towards the attainment of digitalization. Globally, the web real time communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.4% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Web Real-Time Communication Market encompasses market segments based on component, enabled devices, end user and country.

By Component the global Web Real-Time Communication Market has been divided into:

q Services

q Solutions

o Message & File Sharing

o Video Calling & Conference

o Voice Calling & Conference

o Others

By Enabled Devices the global Web Real-Time Communication Market has been divided into:

q PCs

q Smartphones & Tablets

q Others

By End User the global Web Real-Time Communication Market has been divided into:

q Healthcare

q Media & Entertainment

q IT & Telecom

q BFSI

q Telecom

q Others

By country/region, the global Web Real-Time Communication Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Avaya Inc

q Cisco Systems Inc

q Haivision

q IBM Corporation

q Oracle Corporation

q TokBox Inc

q Dialogic Corporation

q Plivo Inc

q Plantronics, Inc

q Quobis

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Web Real-Time Communication Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

