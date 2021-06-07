Medical Devices Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2020

Predicted by Grace Market Data, the global medical devices (MD) market will see a steady growth over the coming years with the sales revenue and international trade value reaching $543.9 bn and $289.2 bn respectively by 2020 driven by aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and technology advancement.

Global Medical Devices Market 2012-2020 examines the worldwide market of medical devices through a comprehensive review of information sources. This report provides historical performance, in-depth analysis and trend forecast of market size and share, sales revenue, international trade, R&D investment, geographic distributions and product categories by device area in the global medical device market and industry. Historical statistics cover the past three years and forecast data characterize the 2014-2020 period.

Market analyses and discussions of commercial drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, competitive environment and technological developments are also reviewed in the report. Geographic sub-markets include continents such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world, with 12 country-based markets analyzed in detail for market overview, industry landscape, healthcare system and/or regulation issues. Per capita MD expenditure/availability in major economic markets (on country basis) is compared and analyzed. Medical devices are segmented by device area such as Diagnostic Imaging Devices, In Vitro Diagnostics, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, General and Plastic Surgery, Endoscopy, Dental, Diabetic Care, Wound Management, Nephrology, General Hospital and Healthcare, Ear, Nose and Throat, Neurology and others. The market data and forecast trends are provided for each sub-market in the ti

me range of 2012-2020, highlighted by 62 tables and figures totally. The top 40 medical device manufacturers in 2014 are listed and 20 of them are profiled and studied.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Inc.

Siemens AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health Inc.

Novartis AG

Covidien plc

Stryker Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Essilor International SA

Allergan Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corp.

