United States Agricultural Robots Market Report 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Agricultural Robots Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the United States agricultural robots market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.

Agricultural robots stand for autonomous farm machines that are primarily utilized to improve the quality and efficiency of farm yield. These robots are widely adopted for automated harvesting, mowing, pruning, seeding, spraying, sorting, thinning, packing, picking, etc. In the United States, the increasing adoption of agricultural robots for aerial data collection, weed control, environmental monitoring, soil analysis, and phenotyping is significantly augmenting the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Agricultural Robots Market Trends:

The rising demand for plant-based food products has encouraged farmers to adopt modern machinery and robotics to replace the conventional processes in the agricultural sector. Additionally, the high cost of manual labor and the shortage of skilled agricultural workers are also catalyzing the demand for agricultural robots in the United States. Besides this, numerous technological advancements have led to the introduction of GPS-enabled robots along with the integration of AI-based devices, thereby further propelling the market growth. Moreover, various government bodies in the country are heavily investing in robotic technologies to facilitate smart farming projects. Besides this, the regional manufacturers are also focusing on R&D activities to introduce an innovative range of farming robots, which will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Global United States Agricultural Robots Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel and packaging type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Animal Management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

