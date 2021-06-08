Telepresence Robots Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telepresence Robots Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telepresence robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A telepresence robot enables video conferencing through a computer, tablet, or smartphone, facilitating a virtual presence. The robot includes a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen, and other multimedia devices for virtual communication. It is majorly used where users can maneuver the robot remotely and interact through an inbuilt smartphone or tablet application. As a result, it is widely applicable across various industries, including corporate, education, healthcare, homecare, etc.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitization, coupled with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, has propelled the demand for telepresence robots. Additionally, several companies are rapidly adopting these robots due to the increasing demand for operational automation. Moreover, telepresence robots are extensively used in the healthcare sector for patient monitoring, remote treatment, and enabling real-time communication between patients and doctors. Besides this, they allow teleconferences for the workforce, along with managing distance education for students in remote areas. Several advancements in robotic technology are expected to drive the telepresence robot market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Amy Robotics
- Anybots
- Double Robotics
- Endurance Robot
- InTouch Health
- iRobot
- Mantaro Networks
- Qihan Technology
- Suitable Technologies
- Vecna Technologies
- VGo Communications
- Xandex
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component type, robot size, end-use sector and geography.
Breakup by Component Type:
- Camera
- Display
- Speaker
- Microphone
- Power Source
- Sensors and Control System
- Others
Breakup by Robot Type:
- Stationary
- Mobile
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Education
- Healthcare
- Corporate
- Homecare
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
