Telepresence Robots Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telepresence Robots Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telepresence robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A telepresence robot enables video conferencing through a computer, tablet, or smartphone, facilitating a virtual presence. The robot includes a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen, and other multimedia devices for virtual communication. It is majorly used where users can maneuver the robot remotely and interact through an inbuilt smartphone or tablet application. As a result, it is widely applicable across various industries, including corporate, education, healthcare, homecare, etc.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, coupled with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, has propelled the demand for telepresence robots. Additionally, several companies are rapidly adopting these robots due to the increasing demand for operational automation. Moreover, telepresence robots are extensively used in the healthcare sector for patient monitoring, remote treatment, and enabling real-time communication between patients and doctors. Besides this, they allow teleconferences for the workforce, along with managing distance education for students in remote areas. Several advancements in robotic technology are expected to drive the telepresence robot market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amy Robotics

Anybots

Double Robotics

Endurance Robot

InTouch Health

iRobot

Mantaro Networks

Qihan Technology

Suitable Technologies

Vecna Technologies

VGo Communications

Xandex

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component type, robot size, end-use sector and geography.

Breakup by Component Type:

Camera

Display

Speaker

Microphone

Power Source

Sensors and Control System

Others

Breakup by Robot Type:

Stationary

Mobile

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Homecare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

