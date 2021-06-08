Application Delivery Controller Market Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global application delivery controller market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global application delivery controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a network component used in data centers to maintain uninterrupted communication channels. It is placed between the firewall and application server to allocate network traffic and manage load balancing, rate shaping and security socket layer (SSL) offloading. It is a device that assists in optimizing resources and ensuring application and data-access consistency. Consequently, it is utilized in the healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, education and training, and travel and tourism industries across the globe.

Market Trends

Due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), various companies are adopting remote working set-ups. This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for efficient and reliable webbing solutions, such as ADC. Apart from this, the growing risk of cyberattacks is expanding the application of ADC in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to protect sensitive financial data. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based and big data technologies, coupled with the growing trend of virtualization and software-defined storage and networking, is expected to create a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

A10 Networks Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Radware Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the type, service, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Software Based

Hardware Based

Breakup by Service:

Implementation and Integration

Training, Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

