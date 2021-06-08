Levulinic Acid Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global levulinic acid market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global levulinic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Levulinic, or crystalline keto acid, is an organic compound that is found in white crystalline solid form and is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether, and water. It is obtained from levulose, insulin, or starch by boiling them with dilute hydrochloric or sulfuric acid.

Market Trends

Levulinic acid finds applications across various industries ranging from the pharmaceutical, construction and cosmetic to agrochemical, and food and beverage industries. In the construction industry, phthalate plasticizers are being replaced with levulinic acid for the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as levulinic acid adds flexibility to the product. It is also used in cigarettes to enhance nicotine content. Other than this, the sodium salt of levulinic acid is utilized as a preservative and a skin conditioning agent in cosmetics and personal care products. Apart from this, the usage of levulinic acid has increased in agrichemicals, such as fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, as a green alternative to sulfuric acid. Moreover, the constant research and development (R&D) in the field of chemistry and biotechnology have resulted in the development of bio-based levulinic acid, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Avantium Chemicals B.V.

Biofine International Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

GFBiochemicals

Great Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Simagchem Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, end-use industry, form and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

