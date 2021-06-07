Ferroelectric RAM Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, COVID 19 Impact And Forecast Analysis

According to IMARC Group, titled “Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global ferroelectric RAM market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A ferroelectric random-access memory (RAM), or FRAM, is a type of RAM that facilitates faster read-and-write access to dynamic RAM. It is made up of a thin ferroelectric film, a bit line, and a capacitor connected to a plate. Two of the primarily used FRAM are serial and parallel memory. They are installed in various consumer electronics, smart meters, automobile electronics, smart cards, and medical and wearable devices. FRAM consumes lesser power than the conventional flash drives, enables faster writing, and offers more write-erase cycles.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Ferroelectric RAM Market Trends:

The expanding information technology (IT) industry and increasing adoption of electronic handheld devices are primarily driving the growth of the FRAM market. Additionally, FRAM is extensively used by smart meter manufacturers for operating battery-powered wireless sensors as it enhances the operational life and reduces maintenance costs. Moreover, the integration of the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices is further augmenting the market growth. These modern FRAMs are widely used to obtain consistent, high-frequency, and accurate data logging for testing and measuring factory equipment, along with non-volatile data of industrial processes. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of automation trends across diverse sectors with the emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to further drive the market growth.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Infineon Technologies AG, International Business Machines Corporation, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, application and end-use.

Breakup by Type:

Serial Memory

Parallel Memory

Others

Breakup by Application:

Mass Storage

Embedded Storage

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Security Systems

Energy Meters

Smart Cards

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

