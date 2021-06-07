Voltage Regulators Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voltage Regulators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” The global voltage regulators market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 and expects the to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

A voltage regulator is a mechanical device designed to provide fixed and constant output despite fluctuating load or input voltage. Some of the commonly used voltage regulators include linear and switching regulators. These regulators offer numerous benefits, such as low output ripple voltage, faster response time to load or change lines, minimal magnetic interference and noise, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted to manufacture computers, alternators, power generators and alternate or direct (AC/DC) regulators.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Voltage Regulators Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, coupled with rising electricity demand from the residential and commercial sectors, is augmenting the market for voltage regulators. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of voltage regulators in smart electronic devices and electric vehicles is also driving the product demand. Additionally, several technological advancements have led to the development of innovative product variants for preventing ripple voltages, short circuits, thermal shutdowns and overvoltage, etc., thereby further propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of numerous favorable government policies for voltage regulation, and the continuous upgradation of existing transmission and distribution networks, are further expected to drive the market for voltage regulators in the coming years.

Global Voltage Regulators Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., General Electric Company, Howard Industries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics SA, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, topology, type and end use industry

Breakup by Topology:

Electro-mechanical Voltage Regulation

Electronic Tap-Switching Voltage Regulation

Ferro-resonant Voltage Regulation

Breakup by Type:

Linear Voltage Regulator Breakup by Connection Type Series Shunt Breakup by Product Type Low Drop Out (LDO) Standard Switching Voltage Regulator Breakup by Product Type Step-Down (Buck) Step-Up (Boost) Step-Down/Step-Up (Buck-Boost) Inverting



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics

Power Transmission and Distribution

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

