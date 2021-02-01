Digital Map Market Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global digital map market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A digital map is a web-based software solution representing a specific road, area, or geographical location. It is created virtually by collecting and formatting data into an image using digital formatting and are presented on a digital interface. Several graphical elements are incorporated to obtain information on water bodies, roads, and significant landmarks in a particular area. Digital map calculates distances between different places and offers various benefits, such as scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interaction, and compact operation systems. As a result, these maps have numerous applications in smart parking, location tracking, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation, and logistics management.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis- https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-map-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, along with the rising penetration of mobile computing devices for navigation, including 3D platforms, is augmenting the market growth. The increasing penetration of advanced technologies that utilize visualization, simulations, and dynamic location-based inputs is also propelling the demand for digital maps. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital maps in the civil engineering sector to visualize territorial data for infrastructural planning and implementing adequate safety measures in buildings is also aggravating the market growth. Additionally, numerous technological developments have led to the integration of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions. Moreover, the advent of real-time digital maps in passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the rapid development of user-friendly platforms, is further anticipated to drive the digital map market.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2ZcGoyO

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Getmapping

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HERE Technologies

MAPQUEST INC. (America Online)

Maxar Technologies

Nearmap

ThinkGeo LLC

TomTom International B.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, usage, solution, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Application:

Real-Time Location Data Management

Geocoding and Geopositioning

Routing and Navigation

Asset Tracking

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Engineering and Construction

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800