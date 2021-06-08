Messaging Security Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Messaging Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
,” the global messaging security market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19
on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Messaging security refers to software that protects messaging infrastructure by focusing on ensuring confidentiality, integrity and authentication of data. It includes antivirus, administrator-defined block/allows lists, internet protocol (IP) reputation-based anti-spam, email intrusion prevention, and zero-hour malware detection systems. The messaging security software assists various operators in taking necessary steps for developing a secure network, restricting unwanted messages and protecting the devices against multiple threats.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/messaging-security-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing instances of cyberattacks across the globe represent the primary factor driving the global messaging security market. Owing to this, organizations are operating through multi-cloud environments and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platforms to manage sensitive data of users. This has led to the increasing usage of messaging security services as they provide multi-layered protection from email phishing, ransomware attacks and business email compromise scams. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mobile devices has escalated the demand for messaging security software as it helps in offering safe and secure network messaging solutions. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the next few years.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3f8E95d
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication type of coating, application, deployment type, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Component:
- Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- F-Secure Oyj
- McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mimecast Services Limited
- Proofpoint Inc.
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)
Breakup by Communication Type:
- Solution
- Information Protection and Control
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Breakup by Vertical:
- Instant Messaging
- Email Messaging
Breakup by Geography:
- BFSI
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecommunication
- Real Estate
- Healthcare
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Others Report by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
https://bisouv.com/