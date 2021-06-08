Europe Premium Chocolate Market Research Report 2020-2025 Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Premium Chocolate Market Share: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the europe premium chocolate market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019 and expects the market to grow continuously during the next five years.

Premium chocolates refer to the edible products obtained by fermenting and roasting good quality seeds that are obtained from the pods of the Theobroma cacao trees. Commonly rich in caffeine, phenethylamine, theobromine and flavonoids, they can be widely available in dark, milk or white variants. These premium chocolates require superior craftsmanship to manufacture variants with a richer taste and texture when compared with the regular chocolates. These variants are also wrapped in aesthetically- pleasing packages to grab the attention of the customers instantaneously. These chocolates are additionally infused with a vast array of unconventional flavors, including mint, salt, caramel, espresso, hazelnut, peanut butter and tropical fruits, due to which they are widely gaining prominence among the masses.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Premium Chocolate Market Trends:

The market in Europe is primarily driven by the increasing preference for premium and good quality chocolates among the masses. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of consuming synthetic and cheaply-sourced products is also contributing to the increasing demand for premium chocolates. Along with this, the advent of sugar-free and organic chocolates in the market is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. This can be accredited to the rising health consciousness among individuals in the region. Additionally, vegan and gluten-free variants are experiencing extensive popularity among vegans and people with gluten allergy. The market is further driven by the rising demand for limited edition seasonal premium chocolates across Europe. Supported by the increasingly popular trend of gifting premium chocolates as a luxury present in the region, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of private-label chocolatiers in the region who specialize in artisanal and specialized products. They produce fine quality chocolates with exotic flavors and also customize variants according to the requirements of the customers. Coupled with the strong presence of efficient e-commerce facilities in Europe, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising popularity of liquor-based premium chocolates and the increasing uptake of premium textured chocolates that are fortified with high-quality nuts, grains, and cereals. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during 2020-2025.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-premium-chocolate-market/requestsample

Europe Premium Chocolate Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cemoi Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Hershey Company, Ferrero International S.A, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc, Nestlé S.A., Neuhaus (United Belgian Chocolate Makers), Pierre Marcolini Group and Pladis Global (Yildiz Holding).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, packaging type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Standard Packaging

Gift Packaging

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-premium-chocolate-market

We are updating our reports,If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3agClpW

Hemp-Based Food Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2Rjlb4w

Immunity Boosting Products Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3fo4hKe



Bio-Alcohols Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3w7kXwn



Fats and Oils Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3tfccPa



Europe Dark Chocolate Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3we5ydV

Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3ekAqDp



Asia Pacific Dark Chocolate Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3br5nUj

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800