Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report 2021-2026, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Share: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The europe robotic lawn mower market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

A robotic lawn mower is a grass cutting machine that performs various tasks without human intervention. It involves a mobile base, docking station, sensory feedback control programs and other accessories, which aid in the smooth functioning of the system. It is considered more efficient as compared to conventional lawn mowers, owing to which it is widely used in mowing lawns, yards, gardens, parks and golf courses across different European countries.

Market Trends:

Owing to hectic lifestyles and high standards of living, there is a rise in the demand for automated machines that perform daily tasks with high precision. In addition to this, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are escalating the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the commercial sector to reduce operational costs. Furthermore, on account of the boosting sales of smartphones, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering products that can be controlled using smartphones. These advancements are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Lawn Size

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Technology

Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

AL-KO Kober SE

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

ZICOM ELECTRONIC S (ZICOM.NS)

HONDA SIEL POWER (HONDAPOWER.NS)

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA

Yamabiko Europe

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

