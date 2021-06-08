UAE Perfume Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The UAE perfume market size reached US$ 528 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Fragrances play a vital role in the Arabian culture wherein individuals spend a substantial part of their incomes on perfumes. The UAE represents one of the major producers and exporters of perfumes around the world, owing to the rising demand for exotic and fine fragrances. Traditionally, perfumes were prepared manually and then introduced in the souq, a local marketplace. However, the advent of western brands in the region has resulted in the introduction of fragrances with French elements. Consequently, both regional and global perfume manufacturers are formulating strategies to expand their businesses in the country.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-perfume-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the UAE perfume market is layering, wherein two or more perfumes are employed to create a unique and highly personalized fragrance. At present, consumers favor natural scents that have rich and warm oriental fragrances with ingredients such as oud, musk, amber and exotic flowers. Moreover, oil-based fragrances are preferred by individuals in the country owing to their longevity. In addition to this, the willingness among men and women to use perfumes for improving their personality is strengthening the market growth. Further, Dubai hosts Beautyworld each year, an international trade fair for cosmetics and perfumery. The event offers manufacturers the opportunity to exhibit their products, exchange industry information as well as engage with raw material suppliers and distributors from across the world.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/2Rv82W2

Market Summary:

Based on the price, the market has been bifurcated into premium and mass products. At present, premium products dominate the market, holding the largest share. This can be attributed to the association of high self-esteem with premium perfume products.

On the basis of gender, the market has been segmented into male, female and unisex fragrances. Currently, unisex perfumes represent the dominant segment as they can be utilized by both male as well as female users.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the perfume type into Arabic, French and others. Amongst these, Arabic perfumes account for the majority of the total market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Browse related reports by IMARC Group:

GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-halal-cosmetics-market

UAE Luxury Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-luxury-goods-market

Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-handicrafts-market

India Air Cooler Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-air-cooler-market

India Kids Apparel Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-kids-apparel-market

GCC Cigarette Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-cigarette-market

Europe Lip Care Products Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-lip-care-products-market

GCC Perfume Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-perfume-market

GCC Flooring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-flooring-market

GCC Cigarette Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-cigarette-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal