Greece Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- Includes Dynamics, Products, Application

ReportsnReports added Greece Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Greece Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Greece Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3801176

Greece Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report is an essential source of information on analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Greece. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The Greek pharmaceutical market decreased from $9.5B in 2011 to $7.3B in 2018 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -3.6%. The overall market is forecast to be $6.7B in 2025. The reduction in drug prices and a decrease in public health expenditure has adversely affected the pharmaceutical market. The Greek medical devices market was $1.27B in 2015, which increased at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach $1.43B in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from $1.47B in 2020 to $1.7B in 2025. The Greek pharmaceutical industry is undergoing major transformation. The Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) has designed and introduced a medium-term (2014-2021) Strategic Action Plan for the industry. The strategy aims to make Greece a hub for clinical research, while increasing employment and R&D expenditure.

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Greece, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: GlaxoSmithKline, Lavipharm, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market: Abbott, Alcon, GE Healthcare, Fresenius, and Roche Diagnostics

– An insightful review of the COVID-19 epidemiology, COVID-19 impact and developments in healthcare market, HealthTech landscape, reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the countrys healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Detailed analysis of the countrys healthcare policy highlights, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Greek healthcare market

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Greeces healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments and companies likely to impact Greeces healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing competitors performance

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnership

Single User License: US $ 1995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3801176

Table of Contents

1.1List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Highlights – Facts about the Greek Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Startups in Greece

2.4 Key Events: Greek Pharmaceutical News, 2014-2020

2.5 Key Events: Greek Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Greece, 2019

3. Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, Greece

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Major Therapeutic Areas, Greece

3.7 COVID-19 Epidemiology, Greece

3.8 COVID-19 Impact and Developments in the Healthcare Market, Greece

3.9 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Landscape, Greece

3.10Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4. Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6. Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: Pharmaceutical Market, Greece, 2019-2020

7. HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape, Greece

7.2 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Greece

7.3 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Greece

7.4 Key HealthTech Deals, Greece

7.5 Digital Health Regulations, Greece

7.7 Digital Health Benefits and Risks, Greece

8. Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Greece

8.2 Reimbursement Process, Greece

8.3 Overview of Insurance Providers, Greece

8.4 Out-of-Pocket Spending and Pharmaceutical Price Index, Greece

8.5 Pricing Policies, Greece

8.6 Regulatory Landscape, Greece

8.6.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies

8.6.2 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, EU

8.6.3 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, Centralized Procedure, Greece

8.6.4 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, Decentralized Procedure, Greece

8.6.5 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, Mutual Recognition Procedure, Greece

8.6.6 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, National Procedure, Greece

8.6.7 Marketing Authorization for Biosimilars, Greece

8.6.8 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, Greece

8.6.9 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Greece

8.6.10 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Greece

8.6.11 Clinical Trials Regulation, Greece

8.6.12 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Greece

8.6.13 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, Greece

8.6.14 Pharmaceutical Advertisement Regulations, Greece

8.6.15 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Greece

9. Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights, Greece

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, Greece

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, Greece

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Greece

9.5 Environmental Health, Greece

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, Greece

9.7 Disease Burden, Greece

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure, Greece

10 Trade Associations, Greece

11 Trade Fairs, Greece

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 About

13.4 Contact Us

13.5 Disclaimer