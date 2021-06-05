Global Construction Market Report- Covid19 Impact Analysis | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players

ReportsnReports added Global Construction Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Global Construction Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Global Construction Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3754752

The Global construction industry remains under intense stress amid the COVID-19 crisis. Restrictions on economic activity and country-level lockdowns were widely eased during Q3 2020, and there have been indications that construction output has started to recover from the historic collapse recorded in Q2 2020.

There have also been a number of markets that appear to have weathered the COVID-19 crisis better than anticipated, notably the US and Germany. However, the devastating impact that the crisis is having on company earnings and household incomes will continue to constrain investment during the remainder of 2020 and through 2021. GlobalData currently expects global construction output to contract by 3.1% in 2020, and excluding China the decline in construction output will be 5.3%.

Global construction output is projected to grow by 4.1% in 2021, and excluding China the pace of output growth will be 3.0%. However, this is not necessarily a sign of strength and a healthy recovery; this positive outturn is more a reflection of the depths to which the construction industry slumped in the first two quarters of 2020. Assuming that governments do not again impose COVID-19 containment measures to the extremes of Q2 2020 and instead focus on targeted measures at a local level, in Q2 2021 there is likely to be a high jump in year-on-year growth given the low base period used for comparison, and this will mask the ongoing weakness in the global economy and the construction industry.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2024, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

Scope of this Report-

– An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2024, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

– Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

– A comprehensive benchmarking of 92 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

– Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2024, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

– Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3754752

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL OUTLOOK

2. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: US AND CANADA

2.1. Overview

2.2. Key Updates

3. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: LATIN AMERICA

3.1. Overview

3.2. Key Updates

4. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: WESTERN EUROPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Updates

5. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: EASTERN EUROPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Key Updates

6. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SOUTH AND SOUTH-EAST ASIA

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Updates

7. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: AUSTRALASIA

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Updates

8. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: NORTH-EAST ASIA

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Updates

9. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Updates

10. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Updates

11. ABOUT GLOBALDATA

11.1. GlobalData at a Glance

11.2. GlobalData Construction

11.3. Disclaimer

11.4. Contact Us