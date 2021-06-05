Cybersecurity in Medical Devices Market Report- Impact of COVID-19 | BlackBerry, Broadcom, Check Point Software

The global healthcare industry is increasingly embracing digital technologies, such as cloud, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring, and more, to deliver the best patient care. However, as more digital technologies are utilized, the greater potential there is for cyberattack. Healthcare data is particularly sensitive to cyberattack, since healthcare cyber breaches often involve loss of sensitive personal information and medical records. Digitally-connected medical devices are also susceptible to cyberattack, and interference with how these devices operate could potentially lead to patient harm or even death. Health system data breaches have occurred in the past and continue to occur. In 2019, there were 510 healthcare breaches of 500 records or more (up from 371 in 2018) reported to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which in total affected over 41 million patient records.

Hospitals and health systems have historically been slow to adapt to changing technologies, preferring established methods of practice in most arenas. However, as the importance of cybersecurity in healthcare is becoming increasingly apparent, healthcare providers are now beginning to shift to prioritizing data protection and cybersecurity.

This is a single theme report providing in-house analyst expertise of cybersecurity and its impact on the medical devices sector.

