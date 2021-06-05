ReportsnReports added Global Liquids Storage Market Report Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Liquids Storage Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Liquids Storage Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Global liquids storage capacity is expected to grow by 8.0 percent during the outlook period 2020-2024, from 8,310 million barrels (mmbbl) in 2020 to 8,971 mmbbl by 2024. Over the next four years, Asia, North America and the Middle East are expected to be the top three regions globally in terms of liquids storage capacity growth. Among countries, the US is expected to lead liquids storage capacity growth by 2024, followed by China and the Indonesia.

Scope of this Report-

– Historical liquids storage capacities data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

– Annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure on active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects for the period 2020 to 2024

– New-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook for active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects by key countries and companies in a region

– Details of the major planned and announced liquids storage projects globally up to 2024

Table of Contents

1. Key Highlights

2. KeyProjects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 KeyProject Announcements

2.2 KeyStalled Projects

2.3 Project Cancelations

3. Global Liquids Storage Capacity and Capex Outlook to 2024

3.1 New-Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Projects by Region

3.2 Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Region

3.3 New-Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity by Key Countries

3.4 New-Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity by Key Companies

3.5 New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Region

3.6 New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

3.7 New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Africa – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.2 Africa – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.3 Asia – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.4 Asia – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.5 Caribbean – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.6 Caribbean- New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.7 Europe – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.8 Europe – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.9 FSU – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.10 FSU – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.11 Middle East – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.12 Middle East – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.13 North America- New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.14 North America – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.15 Oceania- New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.16 Oceania – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.17 South America – New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.18 South America- New-Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

5. Global Major Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Important Definitions

6.3 Methodology