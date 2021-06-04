Global Autonomous Vehicle Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027

The growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle. Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Autonomous Vehicle market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Autonomous Vehicle business sphere.

Key participants include Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera LiDAR Radar Ultrasonic Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Civil Robo Taxi Ride hail and share Self-driving bus Self-driving truck Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Mexico Europe K Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe



Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Autonomous Vehicle market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicle market size

2.2 Latest Autonomous Vehicle market trends

2.3 Key growth trends Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicle market key players

3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicle size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Autonomous Vehicle market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

