Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive Market Report- Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2024 | China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co

ReportsnReports added Latest Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Winergy AG, Guodian United Power Technology Co Ltd, NGC Gears, Moventas Gears Oy, Eickhoff Corporation, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Chongqing Gearbox Company Co Ltd, Vestas Wind System A/S, Envision Energy Ltd., Senvion SA

Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global wind gearbox and direct-drive market. The report offers in-depth analysis of wind gearbox and direct-drive market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France and South Africa) level.

The report analyses the wind gearbox and direct-drive market for the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) periods. The report covers wind gearbox, direct-drive and gearbox refurbishment markets. The report includes drivers and restraints impacting the wind gearbox and direct-drive market, country-wise annual wind gearbox and direct-drive installation (MW), annual wind gearbox units and wind gearbox market value ($m). The report also provides detailed information about policies and regulatory environment, and the competitive snapshot for respective countries in 2019. Market value ($m), capacity (MW) and volume (units) of gearbox refurbishment and country wise key wind projects are also presented in this report. The report has a section on the impact of COVID on the wind market at the global and country levels. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyzes the wind gearbox and direct-drive market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the growth of wind gearbox and direct-drive market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

– The report provides wind gearbox and direct-drive market analysis for key countries including China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, and South Africa.

– The report offers country level annual wind gearbox and direct-drive market capacity (MW), market volume (units), and wind gearbox market value, market capacity and market volume units for the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) period.

– It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2019 and key projects. The report provides forecasts about the gearbox refurbishment market across all levels, which include market value ($m), capacity (MW), and volume (units).

– The report also covers drivers and restraints along with its impact on the wind gearbox and direct-drive market, key policies and regulatory environment, and country wise key wind projects.

List of Tables

Table 1: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Market Overview, 2019 and 2024

Table 2: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Cost Component Analysis of Wind Turbine, 2019

Table 3: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Annual Installed Capacity (GW) by Region, 2019 and 2024

Table 4: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, New Gearbox Installation, Market Value ($m), 2015-2024

Table 5: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, New Installation, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2015-2024

Table 6: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Value ($m), 2019-2024

Table 7: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2019-2024

Table 8: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Gearbox Market Competitive Landscape (Ranking), 2019

Table 9: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Global, Direct-Drive Market Competitive Landscape (Ranking), 2019

Table 10: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, APAC, Market Overview, 2019 and 2024

Table 11: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, APAC, New Gearbox Installation, Market Value ($m), 2015-2024

Table 12: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, APAC, New Installation, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2015-2024

Table 13: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, APAC, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Value ($m), 2019-2024

Table 14: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, APAC, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2019-2024

Table 15: Renewable Energy Law, China, Major Regulations

Table 16: Renewable Energy Law, China, Renewable Portfolio Standards by Province (%), 2020

Table 17: Major Provinces for the Construction of solar PV projects in 13th Five-Year Plan (MW), China, 2020

Table 18: Feed-in Tariffs for Onshore Wind Power by Region (CNY/kWh and $/kWh), Renewable Energy Market, China, 2015-2018

Table 19: Wind Power Feed in Tariffs, CNY/kWh, Renewable Energy Market, China, 2015-2018

Table 20: Feed-in Tariffs for Offshore Wind Power by Region (CNY/kWh and $/kWh), Renewable Energy Market, China, 2016-2018

Table 21: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, Market Drivers and Restraints

Table 22: Wind Gearbox and Direct Drive, China, New Gearbox Installation, Market Value ($m), 2015-2024

Table 23: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, New Installation, Market Volume (MW and Units), 2015-2024

Table 24: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Value ($m), 2019-2024

Table 25: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2019-2024

Table 26: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, Upcoming Wind Projects

Table 27: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, China, Competitive Landscape, 2019

Table 28: Renewable Energy Market, India, State-wise renewable energy targets, 2022

Table 29: Renewable Energy Market, India, Wind Auction Results, 2017-2019

Table 30: Renewable Energy Market, India, Announced Wind Auctions, 2019

Table 31: Renewable Energy Market, Feed-in Tariffs for Wind Power (INR/kWh and $/kWh), Major States in India, 2018-19

Table 32: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, Market Drivers and Restraints

Table 33: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, Major FDI Investment in Renewable Energy Sector

Table 34: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, New Gearbox Installation, Market Value ($m), 2015-2024

Table 35: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, New Installation, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2015-2024

Table 36: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Value ($m), 2019-2024

Table 37: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, Gearbox Refurbishment, Market Capacity and Volume (MW and Units), 2019-2024

Table 38: Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, India, Upcoming Wind Projects

and more…